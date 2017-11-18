Diamond Diana: Diana Ross Forever Shining

Diana Ross is a diamond. She shines. She's elegant. And she has stood the test of time.

It's only fitting her new album release is titled Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection. The 15-song collection is now available and contains some of Ross’ biggest and most treasured songs in her iconic career. Whether she's belting out an anthem like "I'm Coming Out" or spreading love and hope in "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)” Ross' music has been the soundtrack of our lives. "I send this special gift to you all," Ross says about her new album. "This collection of songs is from my heart to yours, and I send my love and thanks and appreciation to you for my joyous and amazing journey."

Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection also includes a brand new dance remix of Ross' signature song, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough." Producer extraordinaire Eric Kupper says he was “floored” when he was asked to the remix.

“What an honor, but quite daunting as well,” Kupper says. “The original is so magical and timeless. I’ve loved it since I was a child. My goal was to keep the integrity of the original while bringing it to a modern day dance floor, but without adhering to trends.”

The new “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” remix has hit the clubs. It debuted in the Top 40 on Billboard's Dance Club Chart. A whole new generation is discovering this timeless and enduring diva.

Randee St. Nicholas “I send my love and thanks and appreciation to you for my joyous and amazing journey." - Diana Ross

This November 19, the American Music Awards will pay tribute to Ross by honoring her with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Over the years, Ross hasn't been a stranger to the award show. She has taken home seven AMAs and hosted the show twice.

"I have endless memories of all the years that I have appeared on the American Music Awards," Ross says. "I am so excited to be receiving this honorable award.”

The AMAs will be a family affair. Ross' daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, star of the ABC comedy, black-ish, will host the show. Ms. Ross' eldest child, Rhonda Ross, will present her mother with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

AMAs The American Music Awards on ABC, Nov. 19.

Ross is one of only a handful of performers who inspires generations of artists, lights up the big screen and defines the fashion industry.

Not one to live in the past, Ross is still performing to sold-out audiences. She’s recently become the new darling of the Las Vegas Strip after several recent triumphant residences. Ross will return to the Wynn in Las Vegas in February to perform nine shows.

Ross is also finding new ways to connect with her audience by using social media platforms. Last month she joined Instagram by posting, “I’m getting more social.” In addition to Instagram, Ross frequently shares inspiring messages on Twitter. She recently tweeted: “Be beautiful for yourself.”

As a diamond, Ms. Ross would most likely be a beautiful emerald cut-- forever shiny and forever timeless.