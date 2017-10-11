Diamond State educator uses sports, physical education to empower girls

On the International Day of the Girl, American president Donald Trump recognized how “girlhood shapes the lives of all women,” promoting “the empowerment of more than 1 billion young girls growing up around the world.,” he said in a statement.

President Trump acknowledged the world's 1.1 billion girls are a source of power, energy, and creativity, reaffirming his administration’s “commitment to ensuring that every female, young and old, is empowered to pursue her dreams.”

According to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals [VIDEO], 103 million young people worldwide lack basic literacy skills and more than 60 percent of them are women. 130 million girls and young women around the world do not have access to an education today.

Educating and empowering girls and young women in the country’s second smallest state (Delaware), Serviam Girls Academy physical education and health teacher, Susan Elizabeth Thomas, is passionately “nurturing their skills,” assisting them with “pursuing their passions, and building the foundations of their futures.”

“Susan, is world-class,” said Charma Bell, program director and coach with The First Tee of Delaware. “She has a been a pleasure to work with during her time at Serviam and clearly has made an impact on the students since joining their staff,” said Bell, a longtime supporter of the independent Catholic middle school.

Operating in the Ursuline tradition, Serviam Girls Academy is a tuition-free institution for young women of all faiths from low-income families. Now in her second year serving 55 girls in grades 5-8, Thomas has tapped into her professional and personal experiences to enhance her students’ learning experiences.

“It helps that I was a student-athlete, worked for an NFL team and have three sons that have participated in sports over the years,” said Thomas, a former George Mason University runner.

A certified USA Track & Field coach, active fitness enthusiast and devout yoga practitioner, Thomas has “made a significant impact on the culture of the school, positively influencing the students’ outlook on health and fitness, which then encourages them to bring it home to their families.”

“Every day, Serviam students eagerly run to the gym for PE class where they can be found practicing yoga, deep breathing, stretching, learning new athletic skills, participating in scrimmages, or simply running around and having fun,” said Peggy Prevoznik Heins, Serviam Girls Academy’s president.

Axalta Serviam Girls Academy middle school students commemorate their visit to Axalta's Coatings Technology Center last year. "Axalta, continues to open doors for our girls both through their support of the school, and now with an immersion experience at their Coatings Technology Center.” - Peggy Hines, Serviam Girls Academy President (Photo: Axalta)

In 2015 Serviam Girls Academy launched its Healthy Kids for a Healthy Future Initiative, incorporating physical education, health and nutrition into its offerings while providing students tools necessary to succeed academically, physically, and emotionally. To facilitate the initiative's mission, last year Thomas was hired as a full-time physical education and health instructor.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve our students through an integrated curriculum and help our young ladies to become more active and fit,” said Thomas, who has served on the boards of Wilmington Montessori School and the Wilmington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

A post shared by Serviam Girls Academy (@serviamde) on Nov 23, 2016 at 6:38am PST

“I intentionally design positive experiences for young people and to be a part of transforming these young women’s lives by creating engaging and interactive opportunities for them is something I truly enjoy. I draw inspiration and positive energy from seeing our girls participate in new sports and develop fitness skills that are healthy and help them to cope and manage their stress,” said Thomas.

A lifelong athlete, Thomas began her career as an economist for the U.S. Department of Labor before earning a graduate degree in sports administration from Temple University. Previously married to former NFL player William Thomas, the Baltimore native has worked with the Philadelphia Eagles, serving in several administrative and player personnel roles, and the Women's Gridiron Foundation.

“Every girl should be able go to school and exist in a community that helps them to become healthy and strong global citizens,” said Thomas.