When President Donald Trump bragged about being “non-braggadocious” during a speech in Cincinnati on Monday, Dictionary.com spotted the irony.
Trump is certainly never shy about boasting of his exploits (perceived or otherwise) so the online wordbook indulged in some trolling:
Trump’s claim was even more ironic, considering this part of his speech:
“When I signed the tax cut, six weeks ago, it set off a tidal wave of good news that continues to grow every single day. Before the ink was dry, companies were announcing thousands and thousands of new jobs and enormous investments to their workers.”
Other Twitter users also noticed the self-contradictory nature of his claim: