Dictionary.com Swipes At Facebook With Word Of The Year For 2018

Representation:

“Representation jumped out to us thanks to the box-office success of films like “Black Panther” and “Crazy Rich Asians.” Additionally, this word resonated with the historic midterm election wins for Muslim women, Native Americans, and LGBTQ candidates.”

Self-made:

“The word self-made surged in lookups after the publication of a Forbes cover story calling Kylie Jenner a “self-made billionaire.” This word was also top-of-mind when the New York Times published an exposé about the true source of President Trump’s wealth.”

Backlash:

“In 2018 we saw a backlash to the Me Too movement in certain circles, a backlash to Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, and a backlash against harsh voter suppression tactics.”