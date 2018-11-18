Diddy Pays Tribute To 'Soulmate' Kim Porter After Her Sudden Death

Rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs posted a touching tribute to his ex-girlfriend and “soulmate” Kim Porter, calling her sudden death last week a “nightmare” that he can’t wake up from.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much,” he posted on Instagram and Twitter Sunday. He included a past video of himself and Porter affectionately posing during a photo shoot for Essence Magazine.

For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. pic.twitter.com/QtVnUrv0ep — Diddy (@Diddy) November 18, 2018

The couple were together for more than 10 years and had three children, Christian Casey and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Porter also had a son, Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with music producer Al B. Sure, People reported.

Diddy, reflecting on their relationship, proclaimed that they were “more than best friends, we were more than soulmates.”

Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images Model Kim Porter and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs are seen attending the rapper's birthday party in Beverly Hills in 2015.

He vowed to pay tribute to her and “try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship.”

The 47-year-old actress and model was found dead in her home on Thursday. TMZ, citing an anonymous source, reported that she had been suffering from a respiratory illness, possibly pneumonia, for several weeks.