Different Bodies, Different Worldviews (#metoo series 1 of 3)

He thought he was asking me out to lunch. I thought I was about to get raped.

And yes, we were both here on planet Earth.

This was on Tuesday, two days after #metoo went viral. I had an experience that highlighted for me how different the world looks based on the body you are in. On that day, I happened to be in a female body, traveling alone in a foreign country. Here's the Facebook post I shared about it:

_____[begin Facebook post]_____

#metoo

This just happened 20 minutes ago. I was sitting by the seafront wall when this man pulled up on his motorcycle right in front of me. It started with a “hello beautiful”... I didn’t respond. He then reached his hand out to offer me a cigarette. I shook my head no. He turned off the engine and smoked a cigarette himself, sitting on his motorcycle and staring at me the whole time. I took a photo of him, just in case. He was blocking my path to the beach so I sat and waited for him to leave. He finally finished his cigarette and drove away.

I took the narrow walkway down towards the water. The man came back a few minutes later and followed me down the path. I was sitting alone, trying to enjoy a quiet moment with the ocean. But I could see him approaching out of the corner of my eye and I felt nervous... even though it was the middle of the day.

The path ended, so he was standing between me and the only way out. I instinctively looked around for other ways to get back up to the main road. I looked around for other people who might be able to hear me if I screamed.

The man came towards me. Panicked, I jumped off the path onto the rocks to avoid having to pass close to him. I scratched up my arm in the process. He stood a few feet away, asking me to go eat lunch with him.

I said no.

At first I spoke my 'no' softly but firmly, shaking my head with my back turned, as I moved away. I put a hand up with my palm facing him to signal 'stop, don't come any closer' as he started to follow me down onto the rocks.

Eventually, as he persisted in trying to convince me, I felt the heat of anger rising in my chest and I suddenly turned to look at him face to face and screamed NO! waving my arms wildly in an international sign of GO AWAY. He left.

_____[end Facebook post]_____

I wrote that moments after leaving the beach.

Since that afternoon, I have been thinking a lot about the #metoo movement, as I am sure many of you have. I started writing these essays because I was seeing this chasm of separation opening between men and women, I had a desire to find a way forward that brings us back together. That is the heart core of this series.

Over the course of this week, I have thought about my terror on the beach and how this is something that even my most sensitive male friends could never fully grasp. They don't know what it's like to walk around with a baseline level of fear from simply being in their body. I have also thought about the man who approached me with his invitation. I have thought about how taken aback he was by my response. He had no idea what was racing through my mind. Or maybe he only had some inkling after I screamed at him.

When I look back on the countless times where I was violated in some way, I would guess that in at least 75% of those situations, the man involved had no idea that he hurt me. Maybe because he didn't even know my name. Or maybe because I allowed it to happen in the context of some power dynamic. Or maybe because I was in too much shock to speak up for myself in the aftermath of the event.

Indeed, the man who was part of the biggest trauma in my life - more than a decade ago - looks a lot like your typical ‘good guy’ and probably has no clue to this day that he caused any harm. He most likely remembers the whole episode as a drunken hookup… if he even remembers it at all.

It has taken a lot of therapy and inner work for me to heal.

I feel more ownership of my boundaries these days. I have a better sense of my truth and my power. But only recently have I felt capable of screaming loud enough to be heard. Only recently have I felt empowered enough to chase down the perpetrator of a hit-and-run groping, to make him look me in the eye so I can say to him, "not okay." These are all things I am learning, within the larger context of the feminine voice that is emerging.

In reflecting on my day at the beach, I wonder how we ended up in such severe misunderstanding. The man who approached me was innocently (if too insistently) offering me to take me to lunch. And I was on high alert with all of my defenses up, fearful that I was in immediate danger of being assaulted.

How is it that men and women can experience the same reality with such different world views?

Well, it starts with biology.

The male sex is outward facing: a protrusion. What's the worst thing that can happen to a man's body? Being cut off. Being struck down. Men learn to peacock and posture, to push hard for advantage, to perform strength and hide any appearance of softness or vulnerability.

The female sex is inward facing: a receptacle. What's the worst thing that can happen to a woman's body? Being intruded upon. Being invaded. Women learn to close down the gates, to shutter the windows, and to strategize behind closed doors so they can defend the fortress.

No wonder we find ourselves in a big, hot mess.

Our biology, plus layers and layers of social conditioning, has us caught in a sticky web of distorted relating fraught with manipulations and aggressions and games and power struggles.

We say we want equality. We want men and women to be seen as equally valuable. We all want to be equally loved and equally free. My experience this week was a sobering reminder that while we can aspire to be equals, our bodies dictate that our experience of life will never be equivalent.

If we are going to heal past trauma and move towards healthier ways of relating, the first thing we need to do is accept this truth - that we can be equal, but not equivalent. And from that foundation of truth, we need to cultivate empathy for each other's experiences. Without empathy, we cannot pass Go.