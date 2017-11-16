Different Results Start with Different Behaviors

Last March I attended SXSW EDU, a conference preceding the SXSW Music festival in Austin, TX that’s focused on the advancement of learning and teaching. Much of the content from the sessions has faded from my memory. But, during a panel on the efficacy of boards, AJ Crabill - Deputy Commissioner of Governance for the Texas Education Agency - said something that has stuck with me. He said,

“Student outcomes won’t change until adult behaviors change.”

Even eight months later, this quote continues to tug at me. It seems so simple on the surface. Yet, we see so many leaders underestimate its truth – in education and in business. It might seem easy to unpack this statement for educators (and politicians and parents), but it’s just as critical for leaders of organizations to hold up a mirror, to try to understand how their behaviors can impact outcomes for their business and their employees.

When facing complex change, there are mistakes we see leaders make, again and again. Change usually gets “cascaded” down into the organization. People at the top see an issue, make a decision, announce it once, and consider “the switch flipped” - on to the next issue. Or, there’s a sense that we just need to change policies and processes, or find more resources to fund and execute against the change. Or, leaders communicate the need to change the way work is done – but really what’s expected is that other people – people lower in the organization – will change how they work. Rather than seeing results, leaders see churn, frustration, or nothing at all.

An unwillingness from leadership to change their own behaviors can show up in overt, hard to miss ways. But typically, it’s subtler – and leaders don’t even realize the message they’re sending. For example, almost every time I run a learning session for employees, they end the day saying, “this is great…if only my manager would go through it, then we might be able to really start making some changes.” In this scenario, managers are often aware that their team members need development opportunities to better understand change and their role in it, but they overestimate their own ability in this arena. I’ve also seen senior leaders preach that innovation is essential to the company’s growth. Then, inevitably, an employee tries something that’s new and different and their efforts get shut down. Usually it’s because that employee’s supervisor (or higher) gets nervous, as the hoped for outcomes of innovation are rarely guaranteed. In the end, the message that sticks is that the notion of innovation is great, but you’re well advised to color inside the lines, and not do anything out of step with the status quo. The ultimate oxymoron.

For straight-forward, simple changes that don’t impact very many people, leaders may not need to change their behaviors. But for complex changes that impact people across levels and functions, it’s necessary for everyone – starting with leadership – to alter how they work. At Kotter, a lot of our work begins with building a grassroots movement: getting many, many people across the organization engaged, passionate, and working together to change the future of the organization and deliver meaningful business results. But, this movement must start with leaders as role models.

As a leader, what could this look like for you?

Start somewhere. Work on it – actively. Identify the opportunity the organization, or your function, is uniquely positioned to seize right now. Then, clearly define the key behaviors that are needed to achieve this opportunity and what these behaviors look like in action. Take a step back, look inward, and find ways to improve your own demonstration of these leadership behaviors. If you want your employees to be more collaborative, consider how you are going to bring in voices of multiple stakeholders. If you want to drive innovation, perhaps you bring someone in to facilitate a Design Thinking session for you and your team to help you unlock from your usual ways of thinking. Once you’ve committed to your own areas of improvement, seek out accountability – from your peers and from those you are leading. Ask for feedback on how you’re showing up. And listen when it’s given.

As cliché as it sounds, you must walk the talk in a visible way. Show up as an effective sponsor for initiatives that are underway or those that emerge that contribute to the opportunity you’re chasing. Have meaningful, productive discussions with the team working on the initiative, and identify ways you can help remove the barriers that might be getting in their way. Call out people – on your team and across the organization – who are behaving in new ways. It’s scary to be the first to show up differently, so leverage those who are doing so as positive examples for the rest of the organization. Over time, find ways to explicitly connect these new behaviors to tangible outcomes. Participate in ways that you normally wouldn’t. Attend trainings with your team, engage in informal dialogue over lunch with employees you’ve never interacted with before, or intentionally share lessons from your own missteps.