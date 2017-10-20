From starting and selling his first company before the age of 21 to becoming the co-founder and CEO of Rhovit, a startup tech company, this innovator and creative has a platform that could change the way an entire industry markets, sells and makes money. And he’s doing it with blockchain technology and crypto-currency.

Here’s his story.

-----

Hi Matt McCullough. Thank you so much for taking the time to interview with me. I’m really excited about the topic you’ll be sharing today. But, before we dive in could you tell our readers a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing your field?

My background is in both business and film. I started out as an actor, studying at Atlantic Theater Company in New York. I eventually co-founded an independent film company called Rock Point Pictures. Around this time, I was setting up pre-production on an indie feature and working on distribution.

A good friend of mine who owned a video game company was going through some of the same well-known hurdles of many content creators.

Sure, I created films and he sold games, but housing and selling it online was all the same. There are platforms you can distribute your content on, but between the platform, transaction and middleman fees, there’s not much revenue left. Realizing that there had to be a better way is really what drove me into tech, and creating a platform that benefited creators like myself.

Wow Matt! So you saw a need, a void, within your industry and made it your mission to come up with a solution? Talk about trailblazer! This is what free enterprise is all about. I understand that you began your first company when you were only 14, correct? What business did you start? What inspired you to take the leap into entrepreneurship back then and now?

Yes, Jerica it’s true. I started my first company when I was fourteen. It was a lawn cutting business that evolved into a landscaping company, which I sold it when I was 20. I don’t know if I consciously chose to go into entrepreneurship, but it has always seemed like a natural course for me.

My parents were role models growing up, too. My dad owned a construction company and on the side he and my mom flipped houses. Not taking my own initiative would have seemed odd.

Landscaping at 14? Selling your first company at 20? And house-flipping parents? Man, you’re right Matt. Not taking on your own business venture would have been out of the norm. Especially since you were surrounded by such entrepreneurial inspirations. My father also showed me the entrepreneurial life growing up. He was a professional artist who painted. What would you say to someone who came to you for advice about taking the 'leap of faith' into entrepreneurship?

I would say it’s an exciting ride, but one you have to be prepared for. A lot of careers you can see your goal and know that you have to complete X, Y and Z to reach it. The difference when you branch out on your own is you may have no idea what X, Y and Z are, so you’re constantly figuring out and adjusting.

I would tell them to dream big and be as creative as they can. This world has endless possibilities, find what truly excites you and go for it.

Such great wisdom with your words Matt. Entrepreneurship definitely has it’s challenges, but all and all the journey, lessons, and rewards are so worth it. Speaking of challenges, it’s so very important that we find the time to create balance in our lives. It’s very easy to be a workaholic and bury our heads in our laptops and cell phones. What do you do to recharge when you are feeling drained?

I was a gymnast when I was a kid so fitness has always been my go to stress reliever. I’m probably at my happiest when I’m soaked in sweat at the gym. I love pushing the limits of myself physically and I don’t think I’ve found it yet.

I also started meditating about 2 years ago. I find that to be quite renewing as well.

We definitely share the same viewpoints when it comes to pushing ourselves to the limit physically with exercise and practicing meditation. What is the one mantra that you live your life by?

“Do what makes you happy.”

http://rhovit.info/

Absolutely! Do what makes you happy. Love it. Your mantra is one that I find myself living by as well. We’ve talked a lot about your humble beginnings, inspirations and how you choose to de-stress from work projects. Now can you share with us what your business is all about?

Sure thing. RHOVIT is the name of the company I’m co-founder of. It really is all about allowing people to make a living doing what they love. Musicians, filmmakers, writers, podcasters… creation comes from a place of passion and that passion is not always rewarded properly.

Smart contract technology has allowed us to re-imagine the whole content ecosystem and actually create a value layer that doesn’t exist in non-blockchain based platforms.

Alright Matt. For us non-techies (laughs), could you please explain what blockchain technology is in 5th grader terms?

Blockchain is a ledger that keeps track of transactions. It’s digital record-keeping. Except, instead of just being one ledger that can be tampered with, blockchain repeats the ledger over and over again and spreads it across multiple computers, making it almost impossible for anyone to tamper with or corrupt.

Oh okay. That makes sense. So any and all transactions or interactions with content is logged and can never be altered, because record of it exists in multiple locations. But, why is blockchain needed?

Blockchain helps decentralize power from big names who profit from ad views or from content piracy. For example, if you have your money in a bank then that bank or the government has the ability to halt transactions or stop them completely. With blockchain and currencies such as bitcoin, no one has that power.

What you’re saying makes total sense. The type of problem that Rhovit solves is much needed. What makes RHOVIT different from other platforms that sell media content?

RHOVIT is a hybrid cloud and blockchain platform, which basically means we can utilize the actions of users on our site, i.e renting movies, buying games, downloading songs, even watching ads, to create value for the whole community in the form of tokens.

It’s this creation process that allows our users to actually earn money consuming content and creators to keep 100% of everything they earn.

Is RHOVIT better for commercial or independent creators?

It’s actually made for both.

The platform is designed to cater to everyone from solo creators to big brands. Whether you’re a new band with a few songs or large company with thousands of film titles, the tools and the ecosystem of the platform benefits both.

What problem did you see in the content marketing industry that lead you down the path to begin this technology project?

One of the problems is free and pirated content. Unless you have millions upon millions of views, ad revenue isn’t sustainable. And then there’s piracy. In 2016 globally there was 191 billion visits to piracy sites.

Technology alone doesn’t solve this. You have to change the mindset of users. How do you get them to spend money on content? We think you put the money in their hands and then reward them for spending it. Before blockchain and smart contracts a system like ours wasn’t possible.

Wow Matt. I am so intrigued by this topic. I believe that this new platform and content distribution system will be powerful. How exactly will it revolutionize how content creators run their business?

Our project is called RHOVIT and it will enable content creators to be able to accept micropayments (as low as $.005). It will allow them to not only keep 100% of the money earned from users buying their content, but each week they will also earn Rbit Tokens.

These tokens can be used to pay for ads and incentives on the site as well as be exchanged off site for other crypto-currencies or fiat money. Essentially giving providers on RHOVIT two revenue streams.

I have just been introduced to the world of bitcoin about 2 weeks ago. I’m still a newb. I definitely feel like I stumbled upon something amazing and very futuristic. I feel like I need to invest in this new technology ASAP (laughs). Is Rhovit like bitcoin, but for the exchange of digital content instead?

Bitcoin and the Rbit token are both crypto-currencies, but they serve two different purposes.

Bitcoin is strictly a monetary asset whereas the Rbit token gets it value because it is needed to run the RHOVIT platform. It’s the fuel for all ads, promos and incentives. Holders of the token can exchange it for bitcoin, but bitcoin won’t allow them to run an ad on rhovit.

The Rbit is also exclusively “mined” on the rhovit platform, and distributed exclusively to RHOVIT users and content providers.

There is so much more to be learned about this topic by our readers. How can you be reached if someone is interested in learning more about your company, your upcoming project, or contacting you personally?

Our company website is http://rhovit.info/. If someone would like to reach me, they can email me at matt@rhovit.com.

Thank you so much for taking the time to interview with me Matt. I’ll be keeping an eye on your website to follow your journey. Best wishes to you and your team with Rhovit.