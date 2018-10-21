Angry Diners Confront Mitch McConnell In Louisville Restaurant

Furious customers confronted Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) at a Louisville restaurant Friday, with one telling him to “leave the country alone.”

That diner also warned other customers: “They’re going to come for your Social Security.”

The Senate majority leader has said that Social Security needs to be cut to make up for the Trump administration’s $779 billion budget deficit, which was largely created by a big boost in military spending and a massive tax cut for corporations. McConnell, however, is blaming Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare costs for the highest deficit in six years.

Witness and customer Casey Leek told the Louisville Courier Journal that first a woman confronted McConnell at the Cuban restaurant Havana Rumba, and called him a “traitor” as other diners clapped and cheered.

Then another angry diner captured on video obtained by TMZ harangued McConnell as he sat quietly with his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

”Why don’t you get out of here? Why don’t you leave the entire country alone?” the unidentified customer asked. Leek said the man grabbed McConnell’s to-go box of leftovers and dumped the food on the sidewalk outside. Other diners appeared to speak up to support the protester — with one yelling “Ditch Mitch” — while some urged him to leave McConnell alone. USA Today said as many as four men confronted McConnell, though only one was captured on video.

The woman who recorded the video told TMZ the diner was protesting McConnell’s threats to cut Social Security and health care.

Leek posted on Facebook: “Dinner with the bestie gets exciting when Ditch McConnell sits behind you and people start screaming at him and Elaine in the middle of Havana Rumba.”

McConnell later thanked people who supported him in the clash, and shook hands with some of them, according to TMZ.

McConnell’s spokesman Robert Steurer referred to the confrontations as “left-wing tantrums” in a statement to the Courrier Journal.

Havana Rumba apologized for the encounters in a Facebook post. “We deeply regret the incident that took place at our restaurant this weekend,” it said. “We strongly believe everyone should feel welcome and safe in our restaurants.”