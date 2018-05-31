Dinesh D'Souza To Be Pardoned By Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he will issue “a full pardon” to Dinesh D’Souza, a conservative activist and provocateur who regularly peddles conspiracy theories.

D’Souza pleaded guilty in 2014 to violating campaign finance laws with an illegal donation to a GOP Senate candidate.

Trump announced the pardon in a tweet, claiming D’Souza “was treated very unfairly by our government!”

Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

Trump’s previous presidential pardons have been outside the standard process for issuing pardons run by the Department of Justice’s Office of the Pardon Attorney.

He pardoned a former Navy sailor, Kristian Saucier, after Saucier made his case on Trump’s favorite TV network, Fox News.

In August, Trump pardoned right-wing, anti-immigrant sheriff Joe Arpaio. Arpaio was found guilty for criminal contempt after violating a federal judge’s order instructing him to stop racially profiling Latino drivers, whom he and his office regularly rounded up because he suspected them of being undocumented immigrants.

The president also issued a pardon for Scooter Libby, who was convicted for lying and obstructing justice after the leak of then-covert CIA agent Valerie Plame’s identity.

Last week, the president issued a posthumous pardon to boxing champion Jack Johnson, which came at the recommendation of actor Sylvester Stallone.

YOU CAN TAKE THE BOY OUT OF THE GHETTO...Watch this vulgar man show his stuff, while America cowers in embarrassment pic.twitter.com/C9yLG4QoOK — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 18, 2015