04/12/2018 03:25 pm ET

8 Durable Dinnerware Sets That Won't Break

Your dinnerware shouldn't chip and scratch.
By Amanda Pena

Finding dinnerware that can withstand the bumps and bruises of a dishwasher, the heat of a microwave, and even the occasional drop can feel like mission impossible. While we’d love to break out our guest-only porcelain china more often, it’s not practical dinnerware for everyday use.

That’s why we found some of the most durable dinnerware sets out there sure to withstand your next accidental drop. 

Below, eight durable dinnerware sets that won’t chip or scratch:

  • 1 AmazonBasics 18-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 6
    This lightweight yet durable set is BPA-free, safe in the microwave, dishwasher, freezer, and oven. Get the set on Amazon, $32.
  • 2 Corelle Livingware Sand Sketch 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
    This Livingware set by Corelle is break-and chip-resistant for carefree durability. Get the set at Jet, $37.
  • 3 Handi-Ware 16-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set, Service for 4, Break & Chip Resistant
    Made of a durable break-resistant material, this dinnerware set is a colorful alternative to your porcelain China. Get the set on Amazon, $25.
  • 4 Adkins 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
    These dishes are made of chip-resistant melamine. Get the set at Wayfair, $107.
  • 5 Zak Designs Confetti Plastic Plates
    These plates are ideal for any meal, whether outdoor or indoor. Get the set on Amazon, $41.
  • 6 Fiesta 4-Piece Place Setting
    This restaurant grade vitrified ceramic dinnerware is designed to last you for years to come. Get the set on Amazon, prices vary.
  • 7 Certified International Sedona 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
    These heavy-weight, break-resistant plates look like handmade pottery but are made of durable melamine. Get the set at Bed Bath & Beyond, $55.
  • 8 Corelle Livingware Winter Frost Vitrelle 16pc Dinnerware Set
    Corelle is known for making lightweight, break-resistant dinnerware sets that are made of durable Vitrelle glass. Get this set at Target, $27.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

