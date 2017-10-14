Director Brett Morgen's Exciting New Take on Jane Goodall

In this week’s episode of KCRW’s “Scheer Intelligence , ” Robert Scheer sits down with Oscar-nominated director Brett Morgen, whose latest documentary “Jane” offers a new glimpse into the work of famed primatologist Jane Goodall.

“I think both Jane and I had felt that ‘Why is there another Jane Goodall film?’ ” says Morgen, whose past films include “The Kid Stays in the Picture” and “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck.”

“Neither of us really felt that there was any need for there to be another Jane Goodall film,” he explains. “However, when I started to look at the footage … what I realized, then, is that we can take this glorious footage, shot almost 55 years ago now, and through a contemporary montage approach … we can invite the audience to go on that journey with Jane, in a way that wasn’t even possible back in 1965.”

The two go on to discuss Goodall’s scientific background, criticism of her work and the ultimate benefit of her work to modern science.

“I think it’s one of those things where there’s no black and white,” Morgen says of the criticisms of Goodall’s interactions with the chimpanzees she was studying in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania.

“At the end of the day, we as a species have been elevated by the knowledge that’s come from Gombe,” Morgen argues. “One thing that cannot be questioned or challenged, though, is Jane’s commitment to the chimpanzees and to the planet, and to you and I.”