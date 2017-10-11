Director Donna Deitch Talks “Desert Hearts” Sequel and More (AUDIO)

This week I talked with Director Donna Deitch about being honored by Provincetown Film Society on October 13th and the sequel to her classic film “Desert Hearts”. The Provincetown Film Society is presenting an exciting line-up of film screenings with special filmmaker appearances and events during Women’s Week that runs now through October 15th. Among the highlights of the ten-day showcase of films made for, about and by women is the 31st anniversary re-release of Deitch’s groundbreaking film “Desert Hearts” that will have multiple screenings throughout the week. Deitch will be honored at the 3rd Annual Women Filmmaker’s Residency brunch on Friday, October 13th from 11A to 1P at Harbor Lounge, in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Other featured films in the series are Catherine Gund and Deresha Kyi’s “Chevala” based on the life of musical pioneer and queer icon Chevala Vargas who captured the heart of Frida Kahlo and the imagination of Pedro Almodovar. Also Robin Kampf’s short film “Love Wins” that tells the story of two women now in their eighties Jan and Emily who met and fell in love during a time when doing so was strictly taboo. They'd travel to Provincetown each year where for one week would be able to live their true lives. Actor Blaire Baron will also be on hand to present her provocative short titled “The Candidate” and local favorites Andrea Myerson’s “Clambake” and Maggie Rizzi’s “Ann Maguire: The Story of an American Hero” will also screen. I talked to Donna about the 31st anniversary re-release of “Desert Hearts” and her spin on our LGBTQ issues.