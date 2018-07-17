Director Eli Roth And Wife Split 'So We Don't F**king Kill Each Other'

TIBRINA HOBSON via Getty Images Horror director Eli Roth and Lorenza Izzo, pictured at an Oscar-viewing party in 2017, married in 2014.

Take that, conscious uncoupling.

“Hostel” director Eli Roth and actress wife Lorenza Izzo announced their split Monday with a humorous but relatable declaration:

“We wish to continue working together creatively, and are ultimately separating so we don’t fucking kill each other,” they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram.

The two worked together on the Roth-directed horror film “The Green Inferno” ― an on-set picture of which they shared for their Insta message ― and married in 2014.

Roth filed divorce papers in Los Angeles on Monday, TMZ reported.

The Chilean actress, 28, and Roth, 46, have no children together.

But they just made one memorable split declaration.