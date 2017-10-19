Director/Producer McG: Too Much TV? Ha! It Forces Shows To Be Great or Get Buried

Don’t count McG among those who think there’s too much television these days.

Or that the explosion of shows has diluted quality.

Netflix McG.

“There’s so much great material,” says the writer/director/producer who entered our drama lives with the surprisingly cool Charlie’s Angels revival in 2000 and hasn’t stopped since. “Viewers have so many choices that to get their attention you have to be good. You can’t just target the lowest common denominator.

“If your material isn’t great, people will go somewhere else. They’ll watch This is Us or Mr. Robot or Bojack Horseman. Or if you want stuff in longer increments, you’ve got Game of Thrones or Stranger Things. This is a great time.”

McG, who got that single-name moniker from his mother simply to avoid intra-family confusion, has kept his own work in that mix.

His horror/rom-com/satire The Babysitter is now out on Netflix, and Supernatural, the CW show on which he’s a producer, has just launched its 13th season – making it, McG notes, the longest-running American sci-fi series in TV history.

“There is Doctor Who,” he notes. “But that’s British.”

Netflix Judah Lewis and Samara Weaving in The Babysitter.

The Babysitter, in which a young boy’s infatuation with his babysitter goes in a direction that neither fans of teen crush stories nor fans of slasher horror movies are likely to expect.

Which is exactly how McG envisioned it.

“It’s like a sound and a voice that in a way seem familiar,” he says. “But that sound and that voice together do something original. The Babysitter is derivative of so many things you can’t put your finger on any one. It becomes a thing of its own.”

The “sound” reference there is not accidental, because McG started on the music side of show biz.

He wanted to be the lead singer of a rock band before deciding he worked better behind the scenes.

“I have a face made for radio,” he says with a laugh. “So even if I had stayed in music, it would have been producing, or something that wasn’t performing.

“I’ve got to say, though, it looks like a fun life that John Legend is living.”

He produced the award-winning video “Fly” for the band Sugar Ray, which included his high school classmate Mark McGrath. He developed enough of a signature style with music videos that he caught the eye of Drew Barrymore, who brought him into Charlie’s Angels.

Youtube Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu in Charlie’s Angels.

Charlie’s Angels also helped launch McG’s reputation for featuring strong, interesting female characters, a happenstance he says simply reflects his real-life attitude.

“I like to work with people who bring different perspectives,” he says. “When you work with a Drew Barrymore, a Reese Witherspoon, an Amy Schumer or an executive like Dana Walden at Fox, it’s a great mix. It’s very edifying.”

He also suggests, optimistically, that we’ve passed the day when hit movies or shows need a handsome man out front.

“It’s not an issue for me,” he says. “You don’t need a lead with one certain look. Audiences will go see a Wonder Woman, or a Star Wars.”

Besides The Babysitter and Supernatural, McG’s recent work has included directing the pilot for the Debra Messing series The Mysteries of Laura and the late lamented series Nikita with Maggie Q.

At the same time, he’s also worked on Lethal Weapon and Human Target, series laced with humor but still running on testosterone.

It’s an eclectic resume, and he suggests that one thing this new era does require is careful analysis of potential placement. A good show on the wrong network, or platform, can get buried.

Netflix McG with Lewis and Weaving on set.

The Babysitter was produced with New Line Cinema. Then late last year the rights were sold to Netflix for release on the streaming service.

“You think a little differently these days about where to go,” McG says. “How best do you release it? With The Babysitter, we wanted to keep the promotion as odd and quirky as we knew the film was. Because Netflix already has shows like Stranger Things and Black Mirror, we thought it would be a good fit.”

Netflix will also be the landing spot for his next movie, When We First Met, a perhaps slightly more traditional rom-com that will come out for Valentine’s Day.

When We First Met revolves around a guy who discovers that a perfect night for him was less than perfect for her. He fears he’s doomed to spend the rest of his life wondering why until he gets a chance to fix it. Whatever it was.

McG says it meets his first and most important criterion for any story: The audience can get involved.

“That applies to all my work,” he says. “When you’re scared, you’re feeling something. When you’re crying, you’re feeling something. When you’re angry. When you’re laughing.

“If you can’t get the audience engaged, you’re not going to create anything good.”

Netflix The babysitter.

Like any prolific writer/director/producer, McG has had good and bad reviews over the years. And sure, he says, in retrospect some of his productions worked better than others.

“Looking back, I think I could have done better with Terminator: Salvation,” he says. “You put everything you’ve got into it, and sometimes it all works, like with The O.C. or Charlie’s Angels. Sometimes it doesn’t.