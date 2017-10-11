Discovering Iceland through the eyes of its biggest fan

I came to the land

Of the ice and snow

With a man name Trevor

And his vodka bot-tle

Admittedly my attempt at alternate lyrics to Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” is shoddy, and yet my version was stuck in my head as I traversed Iceland for 72 hours, following Reyka Vodka brand ambassador Trevor Schneider -- who is like a bearded, bespectacled, long-haired, and often man-bunned cheerleader with the energy levels of a Labrador puppy on Vitamin B shots.

I met Trevor in New York City. It was over cocktails, and we quickly moved on to talking about action figures. You see, like myself, he is a nerd of the Star Wars variety, and loves his toys.

But he also might be the biggest fan of Iceland not of Viking descent. Trevor makes his living talking about a spirit distilled in the country, and – he emphasizes -- made from water that comes from a 4,000-year-old spring, and filtered through lava rocks.

Sure, that’s a good pitch, but Trevor’s goal is less to sell me on vodka, but to instead share with me his enthusiasm for the country itself. And so, with a little more than three days at our disposal, Trev and I begin a foray up north to delve into the spirit of the country.

The mission? To answer the question, “What is Iceland?”

Daniel Krieger Viking World museum in Reykjanesbær

Iceland is adventure

I land with Trevor at Keflavik International Airport at 7 a.m. on a Monday morning, and head straight to the coffee shop. I suck down a quadruple espresso as he annoyingly subsists on ginger shots. I kind of hate him at this moment; his disposition is as bright as his orange sneakers, and he has too much energy for a man just off an overnight flight.

The plan is to visit the Viking World museum in Reykjanesbær, with a stunning view of the Atlantic Ocean, and then continue to our hotel in Reykjavik. That is not what happens.

We do take a brief break at the museum, which houses the Íslendingur, a Viking ship modeled after an authentic ninth century vessel. The ship sailed from Iceland to New York in 2000 to celebrate the millennial anniversary of Leifur Eiríksson’s journey to the New World.

Daniel Krieger

But a leisurely morning trip to the museum somehow leads to me being on an ATV, traversing glacial landscapes across streams, through mud and lava fields, up giant hills, and overlooking towns and hot springs below. This is Trevor’s idea of diving right in.

Sure, I almost tip over a few times, and as I hit the throttle in what is essentially a car without a protective shell, a sense of fun and adventure overcomes the awareness of my mortality. Keep in mind, I’m in a jumpsuit with goggles on, getting mud in my mouth early in the morning before I’ve even brushed my teeth or put on deodorant. And full disclosure: All-terrain vehicles freak me out. They go fast, and I’ve been thrown from them. But they are exhilarating, and provide an excellent way to get an up-close experience with the pristine Icelandic landscape.

It is not yet noon, and Trevor caked in mud on his helmet and jumpsuit, extolls the awesome power of the ATVs, and the wicked view. Trust me, this is endearing. It also helps that Trev is often equipped with some tools of the trade to whip up a crisp cocktail on the spot.

Daniel Krieger Hallgrimskirkja evangelical Lutheran church in Reykjavik

Iceland is Reykjavik

After ATV’s, we head to Reykjavik, where I proceed to shower, take a much-needed nap before regrouping for dinner.

A note about Reykjavik: Just two degrees south of the Arctic Circle, Iceland’s capital is welcoming, and gets wild after 1 a.m. During my visit, the days were still long, with the sun setting around 10 p.m. (being so close to the North Pole leads to days with either only four hours of daylight in the winter, or up to 21 in the summer). A majority, around 60 percent, of Iceland’s 330 thousand residents live in Reykjavik – and from my perspective, most of them seem young.

Travel to Iceland has become more affordable in recent years, and the six-hour flight makes it an easy commitment. And, in addition to the feeling that you are on another planet, the city of Reykjavik is a huge selling point in visiting the country.

Reykjavik like a Nordic Brooklyn, with just as many beards, bands, and fashionable attire, where creativity abounds. Excellent art, literature, theatre, and live music seem to pour out of every corner of the city.

As much as it is worth a visit to the architectural highlights of Hallgrimskirkja -- the 240-foot tall Evangelical Lutheran church towering over Reykjavik – and the steel-and-glass Harpa concert hall, I found my favorite part of the city to be in a crusty, but cozy, fish shop in the old harbor section.

Daniel Krieger Reykjavik’s Saegreifinn, or “The Sea Baron Restaurant”

Trevor took me into Saegreifinn, or “The Sea Baron Restaurant” after a puffin-watching tour (where we mainly got wet and Trev and I determined the guide spoke like Iceland’s answer to Christopher Walken). Founded by retired fisherman Kjartan Halldorsson, who died in 2015, the restaurant is the definition of casual. It is rustic, and feels like the kind of place where you may encounter a group of salty fishermen having a beer following a haul.

The Sea Baron lays claim to the best lobster soup in the world, and while I can’t confirm that claim, it is a damn fine stew: rich, meaty, bold, and perfect with bread for dipping. In fact, as a mélange of fish is served up on plates and skewers on our table, Trevor and I dig in for an informal meal – joined by no less than the life-size (and endearingly creepy) wax mannequin of Halldorsson himself.

On my own, I later make my way to Kolaportið, the large flea market near the harbor where, on weekends, visitors can pick up all variety locally-made clothing, vintage goods, and yes, even hákarl – that notorious Icelandic “delicacy” of fermented shark. (Give it a try, but it’s fishy, smells of urine, and is generally pretty terrible.)

Daniel Krieger Bæjarins beztu pylsur, or “The best hot dog in town”

Iceland is spirited (and tasty -- fermented shark aside)

If rotted shark isn’t your thing, and no judgement here if not, stick with Bæjarins Beztu Pylsur, or “The best hot dog in town.” The hot dog stand was ranked the best hot dogs in Europe by The Guardian, and has hosted Bill Clinton and Metallica’s James Hetfield. Order it with the works of ketchup, sweet mustard, fried onion, raw onion, and remolaði, a mayonnaise-based sauce with sweet relish. It isn’t that the hot dogs are the best you’ve ever had, but they are a relatively inexpensive treat, and a fun tourist attraction that’s also enjoyed by plenty of locals during lunchtime – and late at night.

You can find about 350 online listings for restaurants in Reykjavik, but Trevor opts for Food Cellar for dinner in Reykjavik. He occasionally throws out the complimentary expression, “it’s lit, fam,” but I recall hearing the first time from him as we entered here. And it is indeed pretty lit, fam. A fairly new brasserie off the town center, the fine-dining establishment is situated in a 160-year-old building with a mahogany grand piano made from the 1880’s, located right in the main room.

The menu is modern, but with traditional Icelandic items such as Langoustine aka Norway Lobster, and even some puffin dishes. Out of the collection of items I had, I was a sucker for the cellar-style skrimp cocktail on skewers; the pan-fried salted cod with kale, mustard, and apples; and the insanely tender slow cooked lamb shank, with baked onions, and carrots.

Daniel Krieger The Food Cellar

The Food Cellar also excels with an impressive cocktail menu that is inventive, and importantly tasty. I’d recommend the Molecular Lemon Drop, which is Reyka Vodka, lemon juice, sugar syrup, and Cointreau foam. The menu also features competition cocktails, which utilize Icelandic staples, such as The Black Frog with Brennivín (the unsweetened Icelandic schnapps), Limoncello, and cumin syrup.

Overall, I found the cocktail scene in Reykjavik to be exceptional. Apotek quickly became another favorite spot while I was visiting, and its intriguing concoctions such as the Don Estragon (Reyka, Estragon/Tarragon, absinthe, triple sec, lemon juice) and Apotek Negroni (Beefeater, Campari, Antica formula, crowberry liqueur) were among some favorite drink memories from my visit.

Of course, if you’re traveling with Trevor, just mention espresso martinis. This is what I view at Trev’s signature drink, and he makes it after working a signature move – without being obnoxious, the man will talk his way behind every bar. What’s more, people find him so likable that they actually want him back there to whip up one of the best versions of the drink I’ve ever had; it’s more espresso forward, and not too sweet. But it packs a caffeinated punch.

But if you want something sweet to drink, then abide with a White Russian at the famous Lebowski Bar. Inspired by The Coen Brothers film The Big Lebowski, and decorated like The Dude’s flashback – think 1950s diner adorned with a lot of bowling imagery with a bar wrapped in a rug that really ties the room together – the drink menu features a couple dozen White Russian recipes, along with other specialty cocktails.

Daniel Krieger Lebowski Bar

Lebowski Bar is a must-visit modern Reykjavik landmark, and it begins to dawn on me that Trevor is something of a more energetic Dude – casually philosophical, but in better shape, and with a nicer sweater. I question your ability to experience joy if you don’t get caught up in the whimsy of this spot. It will put a smile on your mug, and wiser fellers know it’s perfect for both those days when you eat the bar, or when the bar eats you.

But if you want hip, head elsewhere. The Reykjavik bar scene doesn’t truly come alive until after midnight or 1 a.m. on the weekend, and the party goes strong until around 5 a.m. And there is plenty of party to be had in the city. But head to Lebowski Bar to simply chill without pretention, while testing how many White Russians you can consume -- before realizing you don’t actually enjoy White Russians all that much. But that’s just, like, my opinion, man.

Daniel Krieger One of Trevor’s many handstands

Iceland is pure nature

Trevor stops to breathe. Whether overlooking glacial rivers, waterfalls, lava rock and volcanic steam fields, Trev has a habit of pausing and taking a deep inhale of the clean Icelandic air. It is the kind of dramatic action one might expect from a friend who has just recently discovered self-affirming “serenity now” self-help book.

Iceland’s Blue Lagoon receives a lot of publicity because of its silica mud and geothermal seawater. The attraction is worth the visit for a soak that makes your skin feel silky, and cleansed. But don’t confuse the dip in the blue water at the manmade facility with experiencing the full scope of Iceland’s natural offerings.

Daniel Krieger

It is necessary to frequently pause and soak up the country’s pristine beauty. During long drives on country roads, our driver stopped so we could take it all in. We drove through the scenic Cold Valley – an old riding trail the Vikings would ride on their way to the ancient Viking parliament site. And, in perhaps one of the most gorgeous scenes I’ve committed to memory, we encountered a dozen or more horses and foal on a ranch on the side of the road, and in a sprawling field. On another stop, we explored caves that folklore said is home to trolls. Trevor also performed handstands on the side of the road.

From peaceful wonder to rugged terrain, we encountered washed out roads, overtaken by a powerful stream. Then were pushed back by harsh winds and snow as we attempted to drive up a glacier. (The winds were so intense, in fact, that pieces of our vehicle snapped off, and our large SUV was rocking back and forth – which made for an exhilarating, and slightly concerning, experience.)

Daniel Krieger Approaching the forbidding glacier

Later, I make my way on my own to Thingvellir National Park, about 25 miles outside of Reykjavik, to walk through the scenic, rocky valley that leads to waterfall. The area denotes the crest of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, and separates the Eurasian and North American tectonic plate. Historically, the area also served as the national parliament of Iceland going back to 930 AD, where leaders and commoners alike would gather. And Game of Thrones fans will recognize it as the path leading to the Eyrie from Season Four.

Looking across the valley, with a breathtaking views of Iceland’s largest natural lake, Þingvallavatn, I stop to breathe, and let the magic of Iceland overtake me. Over the course of a few short days, I realize the energetic Labrador puppy of a human Trevor was onto something with his love for this country. This is Iceland, and yes, it is lit, fam.