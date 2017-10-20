Dishing the dirt on the anti-seal hunt campaign: Review of "Angry Inuk" (2016)

Chances are you may have heard about the uproar on seal meat served in a Toronto restaurant. The debate is whether it is ethical to consume the indigenous cuisine sold commercially. Some say the uber adorable, fluffy mammals are an objectionable source of meat. Another argument is the use of animal fur as the act of killing is “inherently inhumane.” It’s been a moral topic since the 1980’s, but long so ignored in the picture are the Inuit, whose primary source of income is affected.

Produced and directed by Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, Angry Inuk exposes the complexities of the decades-long well-funded campaigns by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) against sealing in the perspective of the Inuit’s fight for survival. (Note: Inuit is a plural noun; the singular is Inuk. For decades they were called with the pejorative term Eskimos, which meant 'eater of raw meat' in another First Nations language)

“How does a culture with an understated anger confront a group that is exactly the opposite?” Arnaquq-Baril asks the film opens with a scene of the frigid landscape and tranquil Arctic seas in springtime. The title is an oxymoron as she narrates with composed, sometimes comical, musings despite herself being caught up in the subject. "Some of my earliest memories are of seal hunting with my family," she says. Eight years in the making, the camera leads viewers to the remotest pack ice to show hunting as an integral aspect of indigenous livelihood, of eating locally-sourced seal as their staple food and of making crafts out of every part the animal.

Soon after, she met her main character, Inuit lawyer and sealskin clothes designer Aaju Peter. Gushing over a photo of Inuit children’s mouth with blood after eating seal, it’s simply cute, they admitted and chuckled. The filmmaker then follows Peter in the communities’ attempt to initially block and then overturn the ban on importing Canadian seal products imposed by European Union. Anti-sealing campaigns in EU are almost entirely depicted during the spring hunt around Newfoundland and Labrador, making it seem as if most seal skins come from there. Most seal hunters are actually Inuit and hunt around the Canadian Arctic as well as Alaska, Greenland and Russia, Peter explains.

Though the ban exempts indigenous seal hunters, the exchange value of skins plummeted due to the decrease in demand throughout the years. Arnaquq-Baril highlights the importance of cash income from the sale of related by-products to meet the abominable food costs in the Arctic settlements.

Angry Inuk explodes myths. Through graphic illustrations animated by Jonathan Wright, the film renders a context of the modern Inuit who have been long so left out in documentaries and in decidedly mainstream conversation. The point is made that Inuit people want to thrive — not just survive — in a modern, sustainable economy.

Director of Photography Qajaaq Ellsworth, a hunter himself, treats the subject through his lens artistically. Shooting in extreme weather, he captures the warmth of communal life with wide angles and intense colours. This is in contrast to the tight shots showing the tedious process of engaging EU politicos or “animalists” to borrow Peter’s term.

What really drove the point of the film home is it doesn’t shy away from tackling the tensions. Raw seal blood is juxtaposed with violence and ignorance, fur with moralism, embedded social media posts with profit. Surprising connections are drawn between the mushrooming of NGOs — particularly the Humane Society, Greenpeace and IFAW — with parasitical form of profit. By doing so, Arnaquq-Baril show how important is discourse in resistance. That the horrific effects of oppression in the north cannot be eliminated without eliminating their cause.

This presentation of the realities of Inuit cuts sharply into the ethics of NGOism. Seal hunting (or harvesting) is a question of scale. What do the Inuit get in return for this reputational slaughter? As the issue continues to be unresolved, Angry Inuk offers much to chew on.

Angry Inuk

Director: Alethea Arnaquq-Baril. Producer: Alethea Arnaquq-Baril. Exectuive Producer: Bob Moore, Daniel Cross, David Christensen. Director of Photography: Qajaaq Ellsworth. Animation: Jonathan Wright. In English, Inuktitut. Running time: 85 minutes. Rated G.