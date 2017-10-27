Diskord's 'Ceasefire' Is An Unrelenting Tribute To Bass

It’s been a good month for Bass music, and Diskord’s brilliant EP Ceasefire is no exception. The duo based out of Bristol, UK has put forth a brilliant collection that spans a number of genres within the bass music realm. It’s truly a testament to the necessity for current artists to produce music that is technically impressive as well as eclectic and unique. Utilizing notes of hip hop, trap, dubstep, and bass house, Ceasefire is a brilliant example of diversity within the bass scene. From start to finish, the EP is designed to satisfy fans of deep bass and melodic synth leads.

From the introductory track, “Want U,” we’re introduced to a descriptive and layered EP that is energetic as it is minimalist. Opening with layered strings, both simplistic and pointed, the build takes place over the course of a time bending two minutes; meant simply in the sense that we’re brought into the production quicker than we can realize. The melodic vocal sample that lays the backbone for the track is intense, intimate, and intimidating. Before the deep throbbing bass of the kick drum even reveals itself, one can hardly hold back the urge to start moving. By the time the low-tempo rhythm kicks in, the groove has taken hold and the orchestral synths are moving perfectly in unison with each distinct layer. It’s a slow jam with the heart of a breakbeat banger that perfectly ushers in the track’s climax of trap-heavy drums and beautifully orchestrated horns. The final moments of the track, a brisk build and eventual silence, create a perfect cliffhanger for the rest of the EP to come.

By the third track, “Lessgeddit,” we’re comfortable with where Diskord is trying to take us: a perfected journey across the many realms of bass. Although it originates with dampened synths, and a muffled breakbeat, “Lessgeddit” is an exploration of how quickly Diskord can shift from one format to the next. As the track gains momentum with a trap-heavy rhythm, it builds itself up and drops intently into a grimy four-on-the-floor bass house drive, finally allowing some rest after two minutes of unrelenting intensity. Resigning itself once again to a sub-bass trap format, it about-faces before we have the ability to recover from the first drop and dives right back into a grinding, unrelenting rhythm. Once again, we’re left with a track that ceases as quickly as it began; craving whatever else they have in store.

The final original (produced entirely by Diskord) track of the EP presents itself the same was as the introduction. It’s a reserved, withdrawn, and minimalist example of simplicity that engages the listener through restraint. But once the build presents itself, and the climax reaches fever pitch, it becomes obvious that “Stranger” presents itself as a culmination of everything established through the Ceasefire EP. Beautifully melding from straightforward trap and breakbeat madness to intense four-on-the-floor relentlessness, “Stranger” is the perfect closing to a wonderfully diverse EP by Diskord.

Capping off the EP is a special bonus track, a remix of Diskord’s “Electrify” by phenomenal producer DMVU. The remix rounds out the EP with a complex and satisfying depiction of the next evolutionary step for bass music.