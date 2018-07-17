Surely, Kalabar isn’t going to approve of this. After 17 years, it looks like “Halloweentown’s” Marnie and Kal are on much better terms.

In the 2001 Disney Channel Original Movie “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge,” Kal (played by Daniel Kountz) and Marnie (played by Kimberly J. Brown) were nemeses. In real life, the actors appear to be dating.

A post shared by Kimberly J. Brown (@officialkjb) on Jul 6, 2018 at 3:30pm PDT

Fans suspected the two might be an item after Brown posted a number of rather chummy shots with Kountz on her Instagram over the last year. She all but confirmed the relationship when she shared the romantic snap above on July 6, aka International Kissing Day.

A post shared by Kimberly J. Brown (@officialkjb) on Jul 3, 2018 at 5:41pm PDT

In the beloved TV movie, Kal ― a warlock and the son of villain Kalabar from the first movie ― casts an evil spell on Halloweentown and the mortal world. Marnie, a young witch, works with her grandmother Aggie, played by the late Debbie Reynolds, to restore order in both places.

Kal did have some game, though: He was basically able to dupe Marnie into leading him to Grandma Aggie’s spell book with this smooth-as-hell pickup line:

Recently, Brown and Kountz even attended “Big Bang Theory” actress Kaley Cuoco’s wedding to Karl Cook together.

A post shared by Kimberly J. Brown (@officialkjb) on Jul 1, 2018 at 3:07pm PDT

Below, see even more photos of Brown and Kountz looking adorable together and making all of our Disney Channel dreams come true.

A post shared by Kimberly J. Brown (@officialkjb) on Jun 3, 2018 at 7:16pm PDT

A post shared by Kimberly J. Brown (@officialkjb) on May 6, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT

A post shared by Kimberly J. Brown (@officialkjb) on Feb 18, 2018 at 12:18pm PST

A post shared by Kimberly J. Brown (@officialkjb) on Dec 24, 2017 at 10:45am PST