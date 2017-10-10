This Disney Haunted Mansion-Themed Wedding Is Full Of Halloween Spirit

Disney lovers Teresa Marra and Peter Steele wanted to get married at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, but knew that throwing a wedding so far from home would mean that many of their guests would be unable to attend.

So instead, the couple ― who live in Poughkeepsie, New York ― decided to bring some of that signature Disney magic to a location more convenient to their guests: Bear Mountain Merry-Go-Round Pavilion in Bear Mountain, New York.

On October 14, 2016, Teresa and Peter exchanged “I dos” in a Halloween wedding inspired by the Disney’s Haunted Mansion theme park ride.

“Haunted Mansion is one of our favorite rides,” the bride told HuffPost. “It’s such a classic and so visually iconic. I am also a ‘Halloween is every day’ kind of girl, so it also fit with my natural aesthetic.”

The Ramsdens The couple lives in Poughkeepsie with their cats Darla and Asuka.

The Ramsdens They opted for skull place cards for the October wedding, but the bride said she likes to keep those Halloween vibes going all year long.

The Ramsdens Teresa and Peter married at Bear Mountain Merry-Go-Round Pavilion.

Disney has been a part of the couple’s love story from the very beginning. When they met in August 2014, they hit it off talking about a shared obsession with all things Disney.

“I have loved Disney since before I can remember and the same thing with Peter,” Teresa told HuffPost. “Disney is one of the first things that we bonded over. He saw one of my Disney-inspired tattoos on my arm and mentioned how he loved Disney too.”

The Ramsdens Mickey jack-o-lanterns adorned the wedding cake.

She continued: “We love the magic that Disney brings to our lives everyday. We are constantly planning trips, from long vacations to quick weekend getaways. We wear Disney-inspired clothing. We are a Disney couple through and through.”

The Ramsdens Things got spooky at the reception.

Almost every detail from the couple’s big day tied into their Haunted Mansion theme, including the music. The bride walked down the aisle to the instrumental music from the ride and the couple entered the reception to “999 Happy Haunts,” a song from the graveyard part of the attraction.

The color scheme for the celebration was black and purple ― the same colors as the wallpaper on the ride.

The Ramsdens The wedding colors were black and purple.

The bride was “Disneybounding” ― or dressing up as a contemporary version of a Disney character ― as a ghost from the ballroom scene:

The groom wore the official Disney Haunted Mansion tie:

The Ramsdens Looking dapper!

The flower girl threw purple paper bats instead of flowers when she walked down the aisle.

The Ramsdens Paper bats were thrown instead of petals.

The newlyweds both sported Haunted Mansion footwear.

The Ramsdens Sweet kicks, you two!

The centerpieces ― DIYed by the bride ― were inspired by the graveyard portion of the ride.

The Ramsdens Tables were adorned with ghostly decor.

The officiant wrote the ceremony to include both Haunted Mansion and other general Disney references.

The Ramsdens Saying "I boo!" during the ceremony.

The wedding cake and cake toppers were on-theme as well.

The Ramsdens The cake looked scary-good.

The only thing that wasn’t Haunted Mansion-themed?

“The working Merry-Go-Round that we got to ride all night,” the bride told HuffPost. “That was simply just some extra whimsical magic thrown in there.”

The Ramsdens The merry-go-round at the venue added some whimsy to the big day.

The newlyweds first met at their local mall three years ago. They got engaged the following year on their first trip to Disney World as a couple.

“He proposed to me during Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party and we were dressed as Mickey and Minnie Mouse,” Teresa said.