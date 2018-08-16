Disney Won't Bring Back James Gunn For Next 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Film

Hannah Mckay / Reuters James Gunn's script for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is apparently still in the picture.

Disney Chairman Alan Horn is not backing down from his decision to fire movie director James Gunn from Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” according to Variety. The two met recently to discuss the controversy embroiling the director.

Gunn was dropped from the third “Guardians” film on July 20 after far-right Twitter users publicized old tweets of his that made shock-humor jokes about pedophilia and rape. Variety reported Wednesday that his screenplay for the movie would still be used.

Many of Gunn’s closest friends have come to his defense. Last month, the entire “Guardians of the Galaxy” cast ― including his brother, actor Sean Gunn, who plays Kraglin ― signed a letter of support asking that James Gunn be reinstated as director.

Actor Dave Bautista, who plays the character Drax, said that he would quit if Gunn’s script weren’t used for the third film.