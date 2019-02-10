Disney's Live-Action 'Aladdin' Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Genie; Laughs Ensue

We learned about the Guy Ritchie-directed film last year and that Will Smith had signed on as the hilariously silly Genie. While the original role was played by the late Robin Williams and can never be duplicated, Smith’s appearance in this most recent trailer proves he’s most certainly bringing the snark.

Smith shared a few snapshots of his Genie on his Instagram after the trailer aired.

“I told y’all I was gon’ be Blue!!” he wrote in his caption.