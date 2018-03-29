Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li'l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling

Now this could be delectably adorable.

Film giants Disney and Pixar will be premiering an animated short about an aging mom in a Chinese immigrant community in Canada and a “lively, giggly dumpling boy,” according to a press release on the project. “Bao” is scheduled to come out this summer attached to the release of “Incredibles 2.” What’s more, it’s the first original Pixar short to be directed by a woman, Domee Shi.

And Asians everywhere are so ready.

The new Pixar short hits close to home... :') My Chinese-Canadian immigrant mum will be empty-nesting in a couple years' time. Love you, mummy! https://t.co/v9CEIk3Qsh — Maggie Cheung (@MagsOnFire) March 29, 2018

Some thoughts re: Bao

1. About effing time Pixar had a solo female director (on a short, no less)

2. Chances this is going to make this second generation Chinese-American shed fat, fat tears= 💯 — lisa renee (@lisarwu) March 28, 2018

excuse me as i cry bc asian american/female/toronto representation all rolled into one good bye https://t.co/XgEFX80qVp — Rachel Chen (@RachEndeavours) March 29, 2018

In the short, the mother grapples with empty nest syndrome, the release says. When one of her dumplings comes to life, she’s afforded another chance at motherhood but soon learns that the dumpling child, like most things in life, won’t stay “cute and small forever.”

Ultimately the film “explores the ups and downs of the parent-child relationship through the colorful, rich, and tasty lens of the Chinese immigrant community in Canada,” the statement says.

Domee Shi, the director of the short, is an immigrant herself. She was born in Chongqing, China and lived in Toronto, Canada, for much of her life. The story, the release notes, draws from Shi’s experiences as an only child living in Toronto’s Chinese community.