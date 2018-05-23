Disney Reveals Opening Seasons For 'Star Wars' Theme Park Lands

Disney’s “Star Wars”-themed lands at its California and Florida resorts now have opening seasons.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open first at Disneyland in Anaheim in the summer of 2019, followed by a late autumn opening for the one at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

No other details were released.

The 14-acre themed areas will represent a location on a planet called Batuu, which the company previously called “a remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge that was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes.”

Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge said last year it’s the kind of location that draws “the smugglers, the bounty hunters, the rogue adventurers looking to crew up, the people who don’t want to be found ― basically all the interesting people.”

Guests will be able to interact with characters, work to support either the Resistance or the First Order and develop a “reputation” within the Star Wars environment.

“An experience might begin on board the Millennium Falcon and follow you right out the door of the attraction and into the local watering hole,” Imagineer Asa Kalama said at a panel discussion last year.

There will be two major attractions. One is a Millennium Falcon ride in which guests will “pilot” Han Solo’s famed ship. The other is a ride in which the company said: “Visitors will find themselves in the middle of a tense battle between stormtroopers and Resistance fighters.”