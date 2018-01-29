AAAAAAH! The Horrifying Moment A Disney Animatronic Lost Its Head

What a poor unfortunate soul.

The Ursula animatronic on the Little Mermaid ride at the Disney California Adventure theme park literally lost its head on Sunday.

The figure continued to move and sing with its head dangling:

This happened today which caught me off guard because Disney is usually so critical over things like this😂 #offwithherhead ! pic.twitter.com/biGGYG6ec2 — M Lilah (@dizzzymissy) January 28, 2018

This is what riders would normally see:

The parkgoer who posted the footage asked not to be named, but said children were upset.

“Immediately after we got off we were ushered out along with everyone else, and the employees looked very concerned,” she wrote. “Many people had seen Ursula decapitated, including kids who understandably were upset.”

The voice in the clip saying “It’s broken” belonged to her 8-year-old brother, who she said was laughing about it, but other children cried.

“It was a pretty freaky thing to see,” she wrote.

Given the way the figure moves even without its head, it looks like Ursula was right all along: Don’t underestimate the importance of body language.

Ursula wasn’t the only Disney figure to lose its head this weekend. Images shared on social media from Disneyland Paris showed the auctioneer figure from the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction also without a head:

Got a clearer picture taken with my DSLR. I know flash pictures are forbidden, but it was way to tempting 😜🙈 pic.twitter.com/OsZujdeG36 — Julian (@HOPAJUL) January 28, 2018

The fascinating thing was... the facial movements of the Auctioneer were still full working until they shut the whole figure off 🙈 — Julian (@HOPAJUL) January 28, 2018

The two headless figures had Disney fans talking on social media:

So today at Disney, Ursula’s head fell off, AND the auctioneer’s head fell off.



What I’m hearing is that the faces were still moving on both of them, since cords were still attached to the bodies.



Weird. — Wesley Snyder (@365DaysOfDisney) January 29, 2018

Friend: Did you see what happened to Ursula's head?



Me: Poor unfortunate soul #Disney pic.twitter.com/Fr6QCK0rZx — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 29, 2018

I'm calling for head salesman Trader Sam be investigated for both these incidents. — Mark Haddad (@MarkjHaddad) January 29, 2018

Animatronic Ursula's head fell off today, but she just kept singing & I've honestly never related to anything more pic.twitter.com/DbeFSKAAYA — Melissa Kreil (@whatthemelmel) January 29, 2018