AAAAAAH! The Horrifying Moment A Disney Animatronic Lost Its Head

What a poor unfortunate soul.
The Ursula animatronic on the Little Mermaid ride at the Disney California Adventure theme park literally lost its head on Sunday.
The figure continued to move and sing with its head dangling:
This is what riders would normally see:
The parkgoer who posted the footage asked not to be named, but said children were upset.
“Immediately after we got off we were ushered out along with everyone else, and the employees looked very concerned,” she wrote. “Many people had seen Ursula decapitated, including kids who understandably were upset.”
The voice in the clip saying “It’s broken” belonged to her 8-year-old brother, who she said was laughing about it, but other children cried.
“It was a pretty freaky thing to see,” she wrote.
Given the way the figure moves even without its head, it looks like Ursula was right all along: Don’t underestimate the importance of body language.
Ursula wasn’t the only Disney figure to lose its head this weekend. Images shared on social media from Disneyland Paris showed the auctioneer figure from the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction also without a head:
The two headless figures had Disney fans talking on social media: