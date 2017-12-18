Disney's Animatronic Trump Seems More Presidential Than The Real Thing

I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of the President of the United States and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God.

From the beginning, America has been a nation defined by its people. At our founding, it was the American people who rose up to defend our freedoms and win our independence. It is why our founders began our great Constitution with three very simple words: ‘We the People.’ Since that moment, each generation of Americans has taken its place in the defense of our freedom, our flag and our nation under God.

These are the achievements of the American spirit. The spirit of a people who fought and died to bring the blessings of liberty to all our people. Above all to be American is to be an optimist, to believe that we can always do better and that the best days of our great nation are still ahead of us.

It’s a privilege to serve as the president of the United States, to stand here among so many great leaders of our past and to work on behalf of the American people.