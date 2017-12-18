Disney's Animatronic Trump Seems More Presidential Than The Real Thing

He’s making animatronics great again?
Walt Disney World will officially unveil its animatronic version of Donald Trump at its Hall of Presidents attraction on Tuesday, according to a press release.
The Florida park’s attraction has been closed for nearly a year as Disney Imagineers tried to create a Trump animatronic ready to share the stage with George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln.
Disney used the latest robotic technology to make its anima-Trump seem as realistic as possible. Some people were not convinced of the resemblance:
In addition, the figure’s hands seem normal-sized and its speech ― which was recorded by Trump himself ― seems presidential without any weird asides about “Little Rocket Man” or building a wall.
Here’s the complete text of anima-Trump’s speech. You can see it do its stuff in the video below:
I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of the President of the United States and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God.
From the beginning, America has been a nation defined by its people. At our founding, it was the American people who rose up to defend our freedoms and win our independence. It is why our founders began our great Constitution with three very simple words: ‘We the People.’ Since that moment, each generation of Americans has taken its place in the defense of our freedom, our flag and our nation under God.
These are the achievements of the American spirit. The spirit of a people who fought and died to bring the blessings of liberty to all our people. Above all to be American is to be an optimist, to believe that we can always do better and that the best days of our great nation are still ahead of us.
It’s a privilege to serve as the president of the United States, to stand here among so many great leaders of our past and to work on behalf of the American people.
Every recent president starting with Bill Clinton has recorded a speech for the Hall of Presidents, and it’s never aroused controversy until Trump was elected.
However, his propensity for questionable comments ― like “Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything,” “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters” and “My fingers are long and beautiful, as, it has been well documented, are various other parts of my body” ― inspired some Americans to sign a petition asking Disney not to have its Trump figure speak.
Of course, the addition of Trump to the existing attraction inspired some clap back on Twitter: