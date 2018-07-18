This Is How A Die-Hard Disney Lover Announces Her Engagement

When a lifelong Disney fan like Sonni Vargas gets engaged, the conventional engagement ring selfie just won’t cut it. Instead, she took things to the next level with an engagement announcement that would make any Disney lover proud.

On July 6, Vargas and her boyfriend, Jordan Williams, were spending the day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, when he got down on one knee and popped the question in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.