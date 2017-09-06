Disney's 'Aladdin' Remake Casts White Actor, And The Twitterverse Isn't Happy

A recent casting choice in Disney’s live-action remake of the cartoon classic, “Aladdin,” is making waves ... and not in a good way.
Billy Magnussen has been cast as “an original character not seen in the 1992 animated pic,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The character, named Prince Anders, has drawn criticism because of Magnussen’s ethnicity and the clear change to the film’s original narrative his casting entails.
Fans on Twitter have been sharing their unhappiness:
The remake had already garnered whitewashing complaints prior to cast announcements, and fans also took issue with the casting of Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. Scott is biracial, of British and Gujarati Indian descent, and as a result, some viewed her inclusion in the film as problematic because it suggests that “South Asian and Middle Eastern people are interchangeable.”
Yet again, the struggle for a more diverse Hollywood wages on.