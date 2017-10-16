Disposable Camera Photography Gets New Life From New York Photographer

I’ve been using disposable cameras, off and on, for the better part of five years. However, it wasn’t until I hit a creative block with my regular street photography projects that I turned to this very simple little tool to help breathe life back into my photography. What was I searching for in a disposable camera? I’m not too sure, really. Yet, I can certainly speak to what I found - creativity, freedom, and lots and lots of fun!

Michael Ernest Sweet

Disposable cameras are quite simple, as most people know. They are basically just a black box with a little plastic lens. There are no controls, no shutter speeds, ISO settings, or apertures to be concerned with - just a tiny peephole and a trusty and fast shutter button. No shutter lags on these babies. Just press and capture - a great feature for the streets and candid photography and a feature missing from nearly all digital cameras!

Michael Ernest Sweet

A lack of technical controls does not, necessarily, mean that one cannot be creative, however. Like any camera, from a Leica M to a disposable, being creative rests in your ability to make the camera submissive to your wants and needs. I’m at home when it comes to dominating cameras! I’ve never used a camera in the way it was really intended - I’ve always demanded more. When I used a Ricoh GR I made the sucker focus inches from peoples’ faces and in nanoseconds (producing some blur, sure, but all the better), when I used a Leica M I’d push both it’s fastest and slowest shutter speeds - photographing in July sun on a beach (Coney Island) and in the pitch black of night (Montreal’s Plateau). I like to force cameras to produce unique - if imperfect - results. The disposable camera was no exception for me.

Michael Ernest Sweet

Michael Ernest Sweet

Michael Ernest Sweet

I pushed the limits of the disposable and, at the same time, worked within its limits. That is, I worked the incredibly bright flash, the instant shutter capacity, and the blurred edges and slow shutter speed, but at the same time I didn’t try to capture images that I knew the camera was inherently incapable of capturing. I asked just enough of the Fujifilm Quicksnap to make interesting and different photographs, but not so much that I would merely capture, time and again, failed images. There are certain subjects that are “just suited” to a disposable camera - slippers on a sidewalk by a pee stain, or Phoebe Lagere walking down 5th Avenue, for instance. Other subjects, like wedding portraits, not so much. Despite the fact that one sees disposable cameras around wedding receptions quite frequently these days. I’m not a fan of that trend. I don’t think anyone rightfully wants their memories, personal memories, recorded with a cheap plastic lens of the sort that a disposable camera sports. At the same time, I do think that such a crappy lens and unpredictable flash-blown subjects are the stuff of more experimental, more artistic photographic pursuits. Wouldn’t you agree?

Michael Ernest Sweet

Michael Ernest Sweet

So, the next time you feel like you want to free yourself from all the confines of “digital technology” and just hit the streets and “snap”, I’d strongly suggest that you consider picking up a couple disposable cameras. I prefer Fujifilm Quicksnap cameras myself - the camera itself is reliable, small and has a powerful flash. The film in the Quicksnap cameras is also top notch, as it is 400 asa Fujifilm Superia - a good, solid color film stock. Just buy some and give it a try! Go out and be free. Worry about your subject matter and when you pull the trigger and nothing else. It’s very liberating, to say the least, when you come from a “mini computer” camera - as is the case with most digital cameras these days. Get back to the roots of photography - film, light, and an eye for subject matter!

Michael Ernest Sweet

Michael Ernest Sweet

Michael Ernest Sweet

Michael Ernest Sweet

Michael Ernest Sweet is an award-winning Canadian writer and photographer. He is the author of two full-length photography monographs, The Human Fragment and Michael Sweet’s Coney Island - both from Brooklyn Arts Press. His photography has been featured in Popular Photography, The Village Voice, and Leica Camera, among many others. His books have received praise from Magnum photographer, Martin Parr and NYC legend, Jay Maisel. He is a regular photography writer for Photo Life Magazine. Michael lives and teaches in New York City.

Michael Ernest Sweet

Michael Ernest Sweet

Michael Ernest Sweet

Michael Ernest Sweet