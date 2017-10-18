Disposable Camera Street Photography

From 2010 to 2017, I photographed the streets of New York City and Montreal almost compulsively. In 2017, I decided to retire from street photography. During that seven year journey I used many different cameras. I used the Ricoh GR most often, it was my “main camera”, but I also used a Leica M, the Harinezumi Digital, as well as disposable cameras with the Fujifilm Quicksnap being my preferred brand. I liked several things about street photography with disposable cameras, not the least of which was their ability to capture candid moments with the speed of my finger - no shutter lag. Zero. It was also refreshing to return to analog once in a while too, as this was the way of my childhood. Here, in this post, I share some of the disposable camera photographs I made during my seven-year foray into street photography.
Michael Ernest Sweet is a Canadian award-winning writer, educator, and former street photographer. He is the author of two street photography books, “The Human Fragment” and “Michael Sweet’s Coney Island”, both from Brooklyn Arts Press. His work has been featured in magazines such a Popular Photography, Black and White, The Village Voice, Leica International, Photo Life, and Digital Camera. Michael lives in New York City.
