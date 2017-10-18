Disposable Camera Street Photography

From 2010 to 2017, I photographed the streets of New York City and Montreal almost compulsively. In 2017, I decided to retire from street photography. During that seven year journey I used many different cameras. I used the Ricoh GR most often, it was my “main camera”, but I also used a Leica M, the Harinezumi Digital, as well as disposable cameras with the Fujifilm Quicksnap being my preferred brand. I liked several things about street photography with disposable cameras, not the least of which was their ability to capture candid moments with the speed of my finger - no shutter lag. Zero. It was also refreshing to return to analog once in a while too, as this was the way of my childhood. Here, in this post, I share some of the disposable camera photographs I made during my seven-year foray into street photography.