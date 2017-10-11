Disrespect: I Do Not Think It Means What You Think It Means

The reality is that everything in the U.S. is related to the issue of race. Still, let’s set race aside and ask if, by taking a knee (or sitting) during the National Anthem, the protesters are disrespecting the U.S. flag and the military. Vice President Pence seems to think so, as he tweeted: “I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

Every time I hear the argument that taking a knee disrespects our flag, National Anthem or military, I think of the scene in The Princess Bride when Inigo Montoya told Vizzini (who continuously exclaimed that events were inconceivable): “You keep using that word, I do not think it means what you think it means.”

The National Anthem, U.S. Flag, and U.S. Military are not interchangeable . If a person is protesting during the National Anthem, it does not mean they are protesting the U.S. Flag or the U.S. Military. If a person burns a flag, are they protesting the military? Were Vietnam War protesters protesting the National Anthem as a song?

The National Anthem, U.S. Flag, and U.S. Military are not interchangeable. If a person is protesting during the National Anthem, it does not mean they are protesting the U.S. Flag or the U.S. Military. If a person burns a flag, are they protesting the military? Were Vietnam War protesters protesting the National Anthem as a song?

The terms "protest" and "disrespect" are not synonyms. Folks say they got "dissed" or "disrespected" in one set of circumstances that are very different from the circumstances in which they would say they got "protested." A person can be protested and not be disrespected at all. The action of taking a knee during the National Anthem is not a de facto action of disrespect. One can have a great deal of respect for something and still protest it (or have little respect for something without protesting it). In fact, some would argue that protesting something is the highest form of respect because you care enough about the thing you're protesting to let your feelings be known (and perhaps even put yourself in harm's way in the process).

An object, in and of itself, can't be disrespected. What people really mean when they say an object is being disrespected is that what that object represents is being disrespected. The people taking a knee cannot disrespect the flag, which is an object; if they are in fact disrespecting anything, it would have to be what the flag represents—the U.S. Government (of course, one could also argue that the institution that is the U.S. Government, like an object, also can't be disrespected).

No one can disrespect you, unless you give them the power to do so. What differentiates a person treating you rudely and a person disrespecting you? It all boils down to personal interpretation. If someone steps on your shoes, is that disrespect? What about if a person insults your mother? Punches you? When we say that someone has disrespected us, what we are really saying is that we have given someone power over us to make us feel a certain way. We make it much more about us than about the person doing the "disrespecting" in the first place. Can anyone really disrespect the flag (or what the flag represents) or the military or our national identity without us, the people, giving that person the power to do so?

There is no federal mandate for behavior during the National Anthem. If the standard of respecting the flag and military is following the U.S. guidelines related to conduct during the National Anthem, then way more people than those taking a knee during a football game are guilty. The U.S. Code reads that during the U.S. National Anthem people should (NB not must) "stand at attention facing the flag with the right hand over the heart. Men not in uniform should remove their headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart." When was the last time the stands were policed to make sure no one was leaving their hat on (or cheese-shaped headgear) during the National Anthem, not putting their hand over their heart, and/or even standing up? And this doesn't even hit upon the strange fact that the hat rule only applies to men. What's so great about men's heads that we have to show them off during the National Anthem? When looked at this way, it seems clear that what people are really upset about is the protest itself, not that players are disrespecting the flag or the military. It's also worth noting that the U.S. Code does not articulate any penalty for not conforming to the conduct referenced in the code. If the U.S. Code doesn't penalize people for not standing, why should sports leagues?

The last point I’d like to make touches on race, which I know I said I’d set aside. But, I really think it is the most timely and clearest indication of the hypocrisy that exists within our country relative to this take-a-knee controversy. In August, there were people marching down the streets of Charlottesville, carrying the flag of the Confederate States of America—an unrecognized “country” that attacked and declared war on the United States, leading to the death of over half a million people. I have not heard that Charlottesville protest characterized as disrespecting the U.S. Flag or the U.S. Military. Houston Astros’ Josh Reddick celebrated his victory in U.S. Flag Speedos while dancing as his teammates showered him with beer and champagne. If these incidents aren’t disrespectful to the flag (or what the flag represents), then neither is taking a knee in front of one.

People who believe that taking a knee is disrespectful to the flag and military are certainly entitled to that opinion. But let’s be honest and use the right words to express what we’re feeling. And more importantly, let’s not allow our disagreement about the method of protest derail the discussion we all need to have about the role race plays in policing, in our politics and in our communities. The NFL is moving in this direction when the league says it wants to have “honest conversations” about important social issues. I just hope it can do so without mandating players’ behavior during the National Anthem.

This is the United States of America; we all can protest against or for whatever we want. And there’s nothing more respectful of what our National Anthem, flag and military represent than that. If you disagree, then like Westley advised Montoya, you just have to get used to disappointment.