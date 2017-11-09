Disruption Heresy: Lessons from Uber, Gilt & The Federal Reserve

Don’t Drink the Kool Aid. Disruption is cliché, often poorly defined, and perpetually over-used. The conventional wisdom about ‘disrupt or be disrupted’ requires further inspection. Taking this challenge head-on, Jill Lepore, a disciple of Michael Porter, provides a withering critique of the king of disruption, Clay Christensen. Published in 2014, her New Yorker article nails where Christensen falls short. The product of her work is a quiver full of intellectual arrows that can be deployed against jargon-spouting morons in your organizations who know nothing about what they say. Yet are keen to inject latest buzz words of disruption, strategic, agile, and net promoter score into their conversations in order sound smart and gloss over managerial ineptitude that produces flawed products without credible business models.

Here I first summarize some key points from Lepore’s article. Second, I provide fresh lessons from the examples of Uber and Gilt. Third, I provide cautionary warnings for senior executives and employees of large corporate enterprises who think they want disruption, or worse yet, find themselves in the midst of transformation run amok. Finally, I conclude with recap of how the Federal Reserve emboldened by the promise of innovation let go of the regulatory reins at the price of unleashing unfettered capitalism, greed, and fraud that precipitated financial ruin.

What the gospel of innovation gets wrong

Lepore points to methodological flaws in Christensen’s research. Second, she uses longer time periods for analysis which sometimes results in polar opposite conclusions than Christensen’s. Third, she highlights value of incremental innovation that most of us know to be true. Think, mainframe is still alive and well because of the value it continues to deliver and the incremental innovation that keeps customers upgrading their mainframe platform’s hardware, software, and tooling. Likewise, 3M Scotch tape is alive and well though it’s barely changed in decades. But incremental innovation in its adhesive business brought us Post-Its and Command strips, which are nothing more an incremental adhesive innovation that opened up new markets and business models.

Mindful, Michael Porter focused the factors that make companies successful. Taking the opposing view, Christensen sought to explain why companies fail in the face of new technologies. On his website, he defines disruptive innovation as follows:

Disruptive Innovation describes a process by which a product or service initially takes root in simple applications at the bottom of a market—typically by being less expensive and more accessible and then relentlessly moves up market, eventually displacing established competitors. Disruptive Innovations are NOT breakthrough technologies that make good products better; rather they are innovations that make products and services more accessible and affordable, thereby making them available to a larger population.

Appropriately, Christensen acknowledges that “the term has become virtually ubiquitous from Wall Street to Silicon Valley. Consequently, it’s also one of the most misunderstood and misapplied terms in the business lexicon.”

Give me an example of disruptive innovation. Let us one of Christensen’s own examples—Japanese automakers. First, they entered the U.S. market in the 1970s with dinky subcompact vehicles—at the bottom of the market, meaning not the top where Cadillac and Lincoln competed. Once they established a beachhead, they moved up market to family sedans in the early 1980s, which brought us such mainstays as the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. By the end of 1989, Toyota introduced the luxury-brand Lexus in the U.S. market. Eventually, the Japanese automakers displaced U.S. brands in their home market. Throughout the 1990s, Lexus expanded its model line-up and entered major industrial markets around the world. Honda did the same with its luxury Acura brand; Nissan followed suite with its Infinity brand; and by the early 2000s, Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai started down the same tried and true path.

Did the Japanese automakers reinvent the car? Revolutionize transportation? Create a new ride-sharing economy? No, they did not. All of this stuff does not meet the criteria for disruptive innovation. However, the Japanese automakers are the textbook example of disruptors. So when morons in your office spout off about other companies being disruptors, just tell them, “Oh, you mean like Honda and Toyota did with their Accord and Camry sedans back in the 1980s?” When they look at you with glazed eyes, you say in front of them and their boss, “I guess you didn’t have time to read the Cliff Notes on Clay Christensen’s book about disruptive innovation.”

When people just lazily misapply terms like ‘disruptive innovation’, it’s a way of obscuring why a business is successful or not. The language, concepts, and frameworks we apply to business analysis matter because if used appropriately, they shed light on problems and help us derive insights that help us create strategies and execution plans for addressing real problems. Pick your term—agile, strategic, disruptive innovation. Is the presenter using terms correctly? Are they masking shoddy management by claiming this is all new—it’s disruptive technology or a new way of agile working? In my career, I have had to ask pointed questions about what executives mean when they loosely throw out such terms. Often, what they are doing is obfuscating, not elucidating.

If you work for an organization where no one on the business side has contemplated a new idea in the last fifty years, it’s easy for any fast-talking, smart-sounding, freshly-minted MBA, consultant, or newly-recruited experienced hire to sound brilliant. But if you’re that manager with a mindset locked in the 1980s, you best solicit some advice before promoting your new recruits into strategic roles that may result in gross mismanagement of your business. Also, you should retire. It’s time your organization gets an injection of fresh blood.

Below I’ve provided some more recent examples of so-called Disruptors that are NOT examples of disruptive innovation. For example, Uber started at the top of the market targeting a more affluent segment of iPhone and Android users. Is an Uber ride often cheaper than a taxi? Yes, but its target segment is not simply price-conscious buyers—Uber is locking you into their platform. Most Uber riders would undoubtedly still prefer Uber’s service to a taxi even if the service charged an equivalent price for the same journey. This was hardly a long slog from the barely-can-afford-a-car cohort to 5th Avenue like the journey made by Japanese automakers. Similarly, the fashion website Gilt aimed for the consumer of high-end luxury brands. Although admittedly, its flash sales attracted price-sensitive buyers, but hardly the same segment that buys clothes from Walmart. By definition—and this is key—by definition, Uber and Gilt are NOT examples of disruptive innovation. That doesn’t mean they did not innovate—it simply means their kind of innovation is not disruptive of incumbents.

Displacing taxis as Uber has done is NOT an example of Christensen’s concept of disruptive innovation. If anything, it’s more like Schumpeter’s concept of creative destruction, whereby entrepreneurs enter a market, introduce new innovations, and wind up destroying the value of incumbent firms and their workforce that had enjoyed some degree of protection under the previous economic, political, regulatory, and technological paradigm.

Uber: Just another Illegal Gypsy Cab

Is Uber accurately labeled as a disruptor? No, for the reasons stated above. One key technological innovation is its automated dispatcher service for illegal taxis (know as gypsy cabs) that provides substantial benefit to end customers by eliminating friction, hassle and uncertainty associated with your worst case taxi service.

Friction Reduced : Uber eliminates finding a cab service number; cash handling; unpleasant arguing about tips before exiting; and not accepting credit cards because the card reader supposedly broke. Just as with advent of credit cards or 1-click purchases, the more a service deploys technology reducing transactional friction, the more you use it.

: Uber eliminates finding a cab service number; cash handling; unpleasant arguing about tips before exiting; and not accepting credit cards because the card reader supposedly broke. Just as with advent of credit cards or 1-click purchases, the more a service deploys technology reducing transactional friction, the more you use it. Uncertainty: Uber eliminates customer uncertainty about finding a cab; knowing when it will really arrive; riding in a downtrodden 1985 Ford Crown Victoria; assessing the quality of your driver; determining the estimated fare; and taking an efficient route to your destination.

As a regulated monopoly where taxi medallion owners collected economic rents due to artificial scarcity, the industry had no incentive to change. That was a sustainable model until Uber simply flaunted state and local laws imposing legal barriers to market entry. Therefore, Uber’s first true innovation is willingness to flagrantly break state and local laws. Another Uber innovation is launching a clever albeit self-serving, disingenuous marketing campaign where it labeled itself as part of a ‘sharing economy’ in order to deflect criticism of its illegal business practices.

Calling Uber a ride-sharing service is clever marketing that has nothing to do with sharing. To clarify how the notion of ‘sharing’ is bogus, when Cartman offers to share a piece of pie without any expectation of payment, he’s doing an act of generosity—truly sharing. When people pool their resources together and distribute those resources through some governance model to members of the group, they are sharing. But if Cartman requires you to PAY for the piece of pie, he’s NOT sharing; he’s NOT asking for a donation. He’s running a retail bakery. It’s a pure commercial enterprise. There is by definition no sharing when you pay the market price for pie. Therefore, there is no sharing in the the so-called ‘sharing economy’ inhabited by Uber, Lyft, Airbnb and all the other Silicon Valley middlemen taking their cut from transactions between buyers and sellers.

How might the so-called disruptor get disrupted? In the case of Uber, the very barrier to entry that Uber broke through in the first place can be reinforced. This doesn’t simply mean the old status quo remains in tact. If municipalities act as Portland, Vancouver, and Austin did by setting up stricter rules that either outright banned ride-hailing services like Lyft and Uber or made it unpalatable for them to operate. In contrast, both incumbent taxi companies and new services willing to work within the rules have the opportunity to innovate and secure market share for their own mobile-device based ride hailing services. For example, a number of ride-hailing start-ups in Austin are delivering service that, as far as I can tell, deliver the same quality of service as Uber. I downloaded Ride Austin because it is a nonprofit that claims to pay its drivers the highest percentage among ride-share options. My ride to the airport was delightful.

Imagine if elected officials in the top 50 U.S. metro areas either individually or collectively decided to do what Austin and other cities did. That would inflict a massive blow to market share and cash flow of Lyft and Uber. Is it likely to happen? That’s beside the point: it could happen and we have proof points from the cities listed above.

Gilt: Investors Lost their Shirts, but they understood the risk.

Imagine if you bring deeply-discounted high fashion to the masses and create massive audience engagement with frequently promoted ‘flash sales’ that keeps them coming back to your website for the chance to buy the latest deal. Would that spell the end to the venerable on-premise (to use a tech word) bricks & mortar downtown Manhattan location of Century 21 (not to be confused with the realtor) that has served customers in its bustling, crowded, well-stocked store for decades? Would fashion-bastion Century 21 go the way of Borders book store?

Not a chance. You don’t have to be a fashion expert to understand why Century 21 has a sustainable business model and Gilt has a suspicious one, especially given that Gilt was touted by investors as a unicorn, which refers to any tech startup company that reaches a $1 billion market value as determined by private or public investment.

Let’s talk about some of the reasons why Gilt’s business model had fundamental problems:

Barriers to entry : Any incumbent discounter could build their own website and imitate Gilt’s business strategies, namely flash sales. Plus, an incumbent has the advantage of already having key functions of supply chain, merchandising, and vendor relationships, which are key for getting goods in stores, be they virtual or bricks & mortar.

: Any incumbent discounter could build their own website and imitate Gilt’s business strategies, namely flash sales. Plus, an incumbent has the advantage of already having key functions of supply chain, merchandising, and vendor relationships, which are key for getting goods in stores, be they virtual or bricks & mortar. Switching costs: If your target market is discount shoppers (I’ll call them cheapskates), then a key attribute of your customer is their willingness to search for a deal. There’s nothing ‘sticky’ about Gilt’s flash sale except the thrill of getting a deal—but be assured, if your cheapskate customer can find it cheaper on another website, they will!

If your target market is discount shoppers (I’ll call them cheapskates), then a key attribute of your customer is their willingness to search for a deal. There’s nothing ‘sticky’ about Gilt’s flash sale except the thrill of getting a deal—but be assured, if your cheapskate customer can find it cheaper on another website, they will! Returns: When you force people to make sometimes what amounts to an impulse decision during a flash sale, you’re more likely to have situations like buyer’s remorse or products that don’t fit. This of course means expensive returns in terms of shipping costs, restocking costs, and in the case of Gilt, the particular problem of being stuck with a very small amount of returned inventory restocked in its warehouse from last month’s flash sale. Hardly enough inventory for tomorrow’s flash sale so it ends up in the clearance aisle. Did Gilt successfully address costs associated with its returns problem?

When you force people to make sometimes what amounts to an impulse decision during a flash sale, you’re more likely to have situations like buyer’s remorse or products that don’t fit. This of course means expensive returns in terms of shipping costs, restocking costs, and in the case of Gilt, the particular problem of being stuck with a very small amount of returned inventory restocked in its warehouse from last month’s flash sale. Hardly enough inventory for tomorrow’s flash sale so it ends up in the clearance aisle. Did Gilt successfully address costs associated with its returns problem? Economic conditions: Gilt launched in 2007 just before the economy tanked, which ironically helped Gilt be successful by providing a glut of high-fashion merchandise that retailers could not sell at rack rate, so they were more than happy to dispose of their inventory by selling it cheap to Gilt. Once inventories adjusted and the economic recovery gained steam, that ample supply of cheap goods dried up, which meant Gilt had to expand into adjacent segments in order to sustain its high growth rate. Another irony is that the better the U.S. economy performed, the less likely Gilt would ever turn a profit without substantial restructuring, down-sizing, and far lower growth prospects. Hence Gilt’s IPO got postponed one time after another until it became a joke.

Gilt launched in 2007 just before the economy tanked, which ironically helped Gilt be successful by providing a glut of high-fashion merchandise that retailers could not sell at rack rate, so they were more than happy to dispose of their inventory by selling it cheap to Gilt. Once inventories adjusted and the economic recovery gained steam, that ample supply of cheap goods dried up, which meant Gilt had to expand into adjacent segments in order to sustain its high growth rate. Another irony is that the better the U.S. economy performed, the less likely Gilt would ever turn a profit without substantial restructuring, down-sizing, and far lower growth prospects. Hence Gilt’s IPO got postponed one time after another until it became a joke. Know your customer: The reason why Gilt failed in adjacent ‘non-discount’ segments is Gilt’s customers only went to Gilt because it was essentially giving away product at a loss. If these customers wanted to pay full-price, they’d go to Bergdorf Goodman or Bloomingdales which have far better selection and enticing on-premises user-experiences. Or they could make purchases from store websites.

Unfortunately, building a web-browser-based loyal audience of cheapskates like Gilt successfully did without any profits is not the business model for the bulk of large commercial enterprises, whether we’re talking on-premises technology or discount high-fashion. Gilt eventually got sold at a loss to Hudson Bay, which saw value in having Gilt’s shoppers make their returns in its own bricks & mortar discount store called Saks Off 5th. The idea is that shoppers returning their online purchases from Gilt to brick & mortar stores may shop the aisles since they troubled themselves to get to the store. Why not just do mail returns? Because cheapskates may not want to pay Gilt’s $9.50 charge for returning purchases by mail.

Kool-Aid Kids in Government

The Kool Aid phenomenon is not restricted to private sector organizations. It applies to any organization. For example, when I worked for the Federal Reserve under Alan Greenspan’s leadership, he decided that the Fed would not regulate the mortgage industry and further mandated regulatory forbearance to allow for financial innovation. What we got instead was financial ruin.

Without supervision from the Fed, big Banks concocted innovations juiced up with caffeine and Red Bull that not only led to their ruin, but also tremendous suffering on Main Street as well as in all of the residences of duped homeowners stuck with trash mortgage products featuring horrendous ballooning interest rates on underwater home valuations. Incentivized to sell mortgage-backed securities (MBS) or products derived from mortgage assets, banks set aside safe and sound lending practices in order to collect as many trash mortgages as possible for repackaging into securities that they could sell to investors hungry for any kind of yield. Banks needed a supply of mortgages to satisfy investor demand for MBS. Leading financial institutions joined the waste management business—directly or indirectly lending to garbage collectors willing to lend to anyone, which birthed the NINJA loan. Ninja stands for No-income, no job, no assets.

Why were investors hungry for yield provided by MBS? Because Alan Greenspan was a one-trick pony—in the face of any crisis, he pumped enormous liquidity into the market which resulted in very low interest rates, forcing investors to take on more risk for greater returns.

Ultimately, markets participants are responsible for global financial crisis and its associated great recession, but Greenspan’s refusal to play referee and do his regulatory job are contributing factors. The end result is that the mortgage industry transformed from a business model designed to promote the American Dream of homeownership into a model that entailed unraveling bundles of garbage loans and picking up trash in front of foreclosed homes.

Did people inside the Fed suspect trouble was under foot? Absolutely. But who is the audience for dissent when the top dog believed in the gospel of innovation? Did oracle Greenspan take heed to warning signs such as all those empty condos and homes Florida widely reported in the news? Or for that matter, the craziness in the credit default markets? No, he let his successor inherit his trash heap of innovation. Well, Paul Ryan wants to roll back Dodd-Frank financial reforms legislated after the financial crisis so we can Make America Great Again.

Conclusion

If nothing else, you now know Christensen’s definition of disruption; a little about Schumpter’s concept of creative destruction; and specific examples about how to apply the concepts correctly. More importantly, you should recognize the importance of fundamental analysis that requires applying the tools of finance, marketing, strategy, operations, and organizational behavior.

Jumping on the bandwagon of whatever is faddish in the business press or investor community is often a recipe for ruin. Is investing in NPS or agile or whatever really going to yield the highest return for your investment dollars? If not, what will? If you don’t know, then it’s time to do a deep dive on your markets, customers, products, and people. Fundamental analysis is back-to-the-basics that probably made your business tremendously successful at some point long ago before complacency and inertia took hold, which now make you long for innovation or any magic glitter that seems like a silver bullet, but is really putting lipstick on a pig.

Check out Lepore’s article below. THINK for yourself about it. Likewise, see MacFarquhar’s article about what businesses have learned from Christensen