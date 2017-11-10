The distribution platform that purchased rights to Louis C.K.’s dark comedy “I Love You, Daddy,” will not move forward with its release in the wake of sexual misconduct accusations against the comedian.

The Orchard announced its decision Friday after stating it was reviewing the situation. The film’s New York premiere, originally scheduled for Thursday, was also abruptly canceled.

A damaging New York Times report published Thursday afternoon detailed disturbing reports of sexual misconduct by Louis C.K. Five women shared their stories with the publication, including multiple incidents in which the comedian masturbated in front of them. The women said they felt pressure from Louis C.K.’s manager or others in the industry to keep quiet about their experiences, but the comedian’s behavior was considered an open secret in the comedy industry for years.

“There is never a place for the behavior detailed in these allegations,” a spokesperson for The Orchard told HuffPost in a previous statement.

Louis C.K. has yet to publicly respond to the Times’ report. In the past, he has dismissed rumors of any sexual misconduct as mere rumors, refusing to comment further.

The Orchard purchased rights to “I Love You, Daddy” ― a black-and-white project inspired by another Hollywood figure, Woody Allen, who’s been trailed by sexual misconduct allegations ― for $5 million in September after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. With an all-star cast featuring John Malkovich, Chloë Grace Moretz, Charlie Day, Pamela Adlon, Helen Hunt and others, it was originally slated to debut Nov. 17.