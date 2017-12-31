Ditch the Resolutions: Listen to the Ladies of Walgreens

Welcome to 2018 you spectacular humans you!

I know that many of you are gearing up to implement those New Year’s resolutions today. I personally am not one for resolutions; I do have piles of rituals that I undergo on New Year’s Eve though. I clean my whole house, I clear out the refrigerator, freezer & cabinets of old or expired food, I finish up any last minute to-do list stuff; sending e-mails, paying bills, running errands, etc. I make sure I have a full tank of gas, I knock out all of the laundry and I put some kind of meal in the crock pot or make a stew or a casserole. That way on January 1st, I can start the year in a clean house, not worried about those little things I didn’t get done the year before and can just snuggle up with my dog and graze all day on home-cooked food. It’s a splendid way to start a new year.

I’m not against resolutions by any means, but it has always felt to me that celebrating and enjoying what you already have and what you’ve already accomplished is a far more kind and positive way to start a new cycle around the sun than telling yourself all the things you should be doing better or focusing on the things you think you failed at the year before.

Plus for many, women especially, those resolutions always seem to revolve around diets. Blech... I hate diets. You want to lose some weight? Go for a walk, run in place while you watch your favorite show, take up a sport or just commit yourself to doing more activities that involve moving your already great looking ass. But for heaven’s sake, eat the cheesecake. Cheesecake rules!

Besides, I think you are perfect just the way you are. If there are things you want to change, that’s super but start loving yourself as you are right now. You want to feel more beautiful? It’s not in the size of your pants. It’s in how you feel about yourself on the inside. Want to feel more beautiful on the inside? Do something for someone else! I’ve written it a thousand times, but I promise you; happiness does not come from focusing on some end goal. End goals happen when you focus on being happy!

Dont trust me? Well maybe the fine ladies from my local Walgreens can convince you!

Happy New Year everyone! And seriously, eat the damn cheesecake!

