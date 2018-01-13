Diversity Hiring : Few actionable ideas, no quick fixes.

Diversity. It is empathetic and nurturing. It is ethical. It is logical. It even makes good business sense. Companies that have racial and ethnic diversity are likely to out perform their peers by a significant 35% says research. No wonder then, that instead of including it as a customary lip service during the CEO’s annual speech, blue chip companies like EY, Kaiser Permanente, AT&T, PWC and Johnson & Johnson have set the pace for the rest to follow with their innovative diversity hiring policies.

What’s more, even the notoriously elite silicon valley tech companies, are now at the forefront of this inclusive movement. At Apple, for example, 50% of new hires have been from historically underrepresented groups in tech.If your company has made or is considering this much needed change to eliminate discrimination from the workplace, well done to you. But like all good things, this one comes with a fine print too. Lack of clear strategy and long term vision may end up causing turmoil among your current workforce, affecting overall productivity.

Here are some points you may want to ponder on as you go about acquiring diverse talent :

Evaluating hiring need

This one is simple. Don’t refill the cookie jar if it’s full. But you’d be surprised at how often companies make this simple oversight. A statement like “this year we had an increase of 55% in hiring people from ethnic minorities” is a big plus on your annual report. But if this diverse hiring is just a short burst to make up a ‘good number’ with no pipeline in sight, it could prove to be detrimental.

A sudden influx of diverse talent needs to be supported with requisite work. Imagine a situation where enthusiastic new hires, bursting with ideas, are benched because the management is unsure of what role to assign them. They are sure to feel demotivated. Some may even take their skills elsewhere, leaving you at a loss. As it is, research shows that only 33% of American workers are engaged at work. Add in the latest lot of disgruntled employees and you will end up with an unenviable work environment.

What you need is a 360 degree view of your employees, their backgrounds, your hiring estimates, expected growth, market trends and feedback of current and outgoing employees. Perhaps you can divide the execution of plans into fragments. Let the heads of department consult with their team and prepare a priority list. When asked to be a part of an important mission like this, an employee’s morale gets a boost and he or she is able to contribute as a stake holder as opposed to just going through the motions. Use analytics to help you assess your needs. Are there enough women in tech roles? Is your advisory board a good representative of diversity ? Are you doing enough to engage with veterans and help them transition? If not, this is a good place to start.

Words versus action

When the CEOs, VPs and managers walk the talk, the rest follow. But as a senior level employee, putting in a new hiring outlook in place is not the end of your job. It is just the start. Speaking in seminars and industry events or writing columns about the importance of diversity is an essential part of the change you wish to see, but words are a quick fix and can only do so much. As it is, a business leader has his hands full, often walking on a thin rope trying to keep his employees and shareholders happy, while navigating through the sharks of the market. Where is the time to devote to other non-financial matters? Right?

Wrong.

The era of diversity as a “check the box” initiative owned by HR is over, says a 2017 report by Deloitte. Insights . CEOs must take ownership and drive accountability among leaders at all levels to close the gap between what is said and actual impact.

A shining example of this is Tim Ryan, US Chairman of PwC (@Timothy_F_Ryan). Perturbed by racial tension in America, Ryan held discussions with his staff on difficult topics like race and how it affected them. He realized the need for top business leaders to step up and make the workforce a more diverse one. Thus was born an initiative in 2017 called ‘CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion’. Backed by over 330 top level leaders of prestigious companies, the aim is to take several important measures like engaging with underrepresented groups, educating staff to be unbiased and sharing their best practices with other companies.

As a senior level employee, where do you start? Simple, from your own backyard. Start a ‘Blah Barbecue’ or a ‘Talking Tuesday’ no-holds barred open lunch once a month. Allow your employees to speak their mind and get a glimpse into the issues that affect them and their communities. Sometimes an empathetic ear can do much more than a clenched fist.

The small things matter.

When you look at a broad issue like lack of diversity and the multi faceted challenges that surround it, you tend to focus on the big picture. That’s natural. But moving towards a diverse workforce is also about doing the small things well. Celeste Warren , Vice President of Human Resources and Global Diversity and Inclusion Center of Excellence at Merck (@CRWDiversity) stated in an interview that “We don’t want to just follow the letter of the law, we want to embrace the spirit of the law and be one of the leaders in the area of diversity and inclusion.”

Biopharma major Allergan is one such company that has embraced the spirit of inclusion. The company has launched an initiative called Project Scientist to encourage girls to take up STEM related careers. It may seem like a small step but a look into the company’s hiring for 2017 shows that women made up 61% of their new hires, showing promise of things to come. Synchrony Financial, meanwhile, has developed a program to include more differently abled people into their fold. The US Bureau of Labor statistics in 2016 estimated that 8 out of 10 people with disabilities were not part of the workforce. By training more than 80 associates and managers, the company has created a welcoming and unbiased work environment for their new employees who are differently abled.

Deloitte Insights’ report says that many large organizations define themselves as global entities, making religious, gender, generational and other types of diversity a business reality. Employees are personally concerned about what they read and hear, and they want their employers to offer perspective. This means that companies can no longer take even the previously thought insignificant things concerning their employees for granted. As an experienced executive, you can take the lead by actively using the social media to promote your message. Follow groups and speakers that advocate diversity and co-ordinate with not-for- profit groups at the ground level, to leave your own legacy at the company. These simple initiatives may not reflect on the balance sheet but the seeds of change sown now bode well for a brighter, more inclusive work culture in the future.

Following up

Your hiring strategy hit a home run. Your new workforce is now teeming with new faces from varied backgrounds. Happy ending, you think.But two months later, the passionate designer you picked personally quits. The VP finance, a role model from a minority community follows. Soon, you have an exodus on your hands and the talented lot that brought diversity to your organization has left you with a bleeding turnover cost and inability to meet set targets. Why did this happen? Brace yourself. The culprit is work culture. The 2017 Tech Leavers study shows that 40% of employees in the technology industry surveyed indicated that unfairness or mistreatment played a major role in their decision to leave the company. Women of color were one of the worst hit groups as 30% of them said they were passed over for promotion.

Pat Wadors, former HR head of LinkedIn & currently Chief Talent officer at ServiceNow, (@wadors) believes that diversity and inclusion are necessary but not sufficient for employee engagement -- belonging is the missing part of the equation. Diversity hiring is a great move but if the workplace does not give new employees from underrepresented groups a conducive environment to thrive in, the company’s image could get tarnished.

Not only that, it stands to dent your fortunes too. The study also reveals that workplace culture drives turnover, significantly affecting the retention of underrepresented groups and costing the tech industry more than $16 billion each year. Your CEO’s stirring speeches and the not- for- profit initiatives you undertook to bring awareness to diversity and inclusion will mean nothing if an employee from a minority group in your company faces harassment or bias because of her background. The solution?

Go back to the basics. Don’t just allow employees to skim through your office’s diversity policy without completely understanding it. As a VP or HR manager, you could hold interactive sessions with your new campus hires and sensitize them to the issue. Let them know you aren’t sugar coating it. If they know you mean business, they are sure to comply by the regulations.Try to get as much feedback as you can.Any new direction taken by a company needs a thorough long term analysis. Do the new hires feel at home? Do they find the company’s policies inclusive? Is the work environment encouraging and without bias? Are they comfortable airing their views to the higher management? These may be difficult discussions, but are crucial nonetheless to understand the transition your company is making. Using data analytics, you can gather insights like the performance of the new hires, how soon they bag promotions and how long they stay in the company. This will enable you to get a clear picture of how the transition to a diverse workplace has worked for you and what gaps need to be filled.