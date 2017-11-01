Diversity in Small Business: Franchising as an Option

According to a recent Harvard Business Review article, the concept of diversity does not only start with inclusion in the workplace, it is also important to diversify in the realm of entrepreneurship. Many traditional corporate work environments have been deliberate about diversifying their staff and incorporating certain measures that allow for more women and minority applicants. However, how does diversity apply in small business ownership? What are ways in which your local small businesses can create more diverse ownership?

Opening a franchise business is a possible new option for many minority and female entrepreneurs, as well as veterans. While each group has traditionally sought work as employees, many of their members now aspire to become business owners.

According to recent research studies, owning a franchise is one of the less risky types of business options. More than 80% of franchisees are successful. Since franchise ownership has a better rate of success than operating a traditional small business, this is a great time for women, under-represented ethnic groups, and veterans to consider starting a franchise.

This weekend at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the Franchise Expo West returns on Nov. 2, 3, 4, 2017. It is the main show for aspiring small business owners for the entire West Coast, and will have over 200 exhibitors and businesses covering areas such as personal services, quick service restaurants, full service restaurants, business services, retail products, among others. Anyone who dreams of owning a small business or has general questions about what it takes can register for free, and attend more than 60 free educational seminars and five in-depth workshops on a variety of topics such as “The A to Z’s of Buying a Franchise,” “How to Start a Business in Los Angeles,” “Franchising Your Business,” “Choosing the Right Franchise,” etc.

On Friday Nov. 3rd, this expo will feature educational seminars tailored towards women and minority business ownership, and the LA Mayor’s Office for Economic Development will host a seminar in Spanish on “how to start a business,” which will go over the basics. Just in time for Veterans Day, a special seminar hosted by VetFran titled “Opportunities for Veterans in Franchising” will encourage military veterans’ involvement in franchising, involving franchise business owners who are also vets themselves.