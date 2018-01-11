Divine Feminine and Masculine: A Conversation about Cultivating Conscious Relationships

Thirty-five, divorced and single after another failed relationship. This was me. I had no energy left to get back on dating apps and felt like I didn’t even trust my own judgment when it came to dating. I mean, look at the divorce rates. It also appeared as though many of my married friends were just going through the motions. So I set out on a journey to learn more about me and how I navigate relationships, while also setting a foundation to manifest more conscious partnerships and friendships.

When attempting to rewire the brain, it’s important to take a look at what patterns are coming up within oneself. It’s like knowing where you are on a map before being able to set a destination. I found that years of trauma and comparison had left me attracting partners that were either emotionally unavailable, abusive or just not ready to do their own work and show up in a solid way.

Where were these men? You know, the ones who are compassionate, kind and can still get you all hot and bothered when you see them across the produce department. The guys who can swim in the deep, dark waters of an empathic Scorpio soul, but who can also make her laugh when she’s ruminating about her life purpose too long and just needs to come up for air. I prayed for evidence. I wondered if all of this feminine rising had castrated the masculine. Were they all hiding out, waiting for the all clear? Ask and you shall receive. My Facebook feed started filling with people having discussions about conscious and healthy relationships. There were posts about self-care and attracting a partner who does the same. I knew it was time to interview some of these people and this is the first of that series.

Enter Josh Becker.

“One of the reasons my partner feels like she's so seen by me is because I make every effort to see myself.” - Josh Becker

As the interview began, I dove right in and asked Josh, “When it comes to cultivating a healthy relationship with somebody, regardless of if it's a lifelong journey or not, do you have an advice from a masculine standpoint?

No point in beating around the bush, right? I wanted the secret scoop and beyond the typical ‘love yourself first’ answer. And here’s what transpired…

Josh Becker: Essentially, I think the biggest thing, even before self-love, because that's such a buzzword, people don't even know what that means, but ... is self-awareness. And so specifically, what part of you is calling in that relationship? I like to think of us as having choices about what we determine will be the champion of our actions, right? How we show up, right? Are you familiar with the term "inner wise self”?

Dajon Smiles: Yes.

Josh Becker: Okay. Ultimately, most people, at least that I know, would like to be showing up in alignment with their inner wise self, right? Too often, though, as much as we want to do that, we wind up giving the guardianship of our actions to those parts that protect us, those parts that are keeping us safe. Those are the parts that become so enmeshed, that it's really confusing and hard to know when we're showing up as these protector parts versus our inner wise self, and that's through our calling in.

I look at relationships as you're inviting someone into a relationship with you. Because somebody gets to be with you, right?

If your protector parts are running the show, then somebody HAS to be with you and you HAVE to be with them. When somebody GETS to be with you, they get to be with you because you want someone to celebrate you as you celebrate yourself. That's a whole different place to come from than inviting someone into your life that's filling some kind of other deeper purpose.

When those protector people show up, it’s evidence to suggest that your protector part of you is running the show and that who's really called that person in. Because honestly, when you are aligned with your inner wise self, you don't even see those other men.

Let’s say it's a woman looking for a man. You literally won't even see the men you’re seeking, you know? The woman now that say, "Where are these guys?" they don't see them, because their protector parts are looking for evidence to support why the protector parts need to run the show. And if the protector parts need to run the show, then they always need to find the people that either they need to fix or people that need to fix them.

Dajon Smiles: That makes a lot of sense. I heard once that when we are acting from these protector parts, we have this gate around us, but the assholes are still able to get in, and now they're in your space and they're all enmeshed in your area. Whereas a woman who, like you said, has that self-awareness piece, that from the core knows and has that radar from the inside, and so she's able to let in the type of guys she’s seeking, because she’s now become an energetic match for them. It all comes from doing that work to begin with. I like the reframe of the self-awareness piece coming first, because how can you even start to go down the self-love path?

Josh Becker: You can't.

Dajon Smiles: At that point, you're not even sure what you're self-loving or what those little deal breakers are or possibly what trauma you're storing or any of that.

Josh Becker: Yeah, you can't. The first of any change is awareness, right?

Dajon Smiles: Yeah, love that.

Josh Becker: The awareness piece has to be there. It's a really challenging thing, because it gets really confusing. We're so enmeshed with these parts that it's really hard to get disentangled. But once you start becoming disentangled from the parts and start realigning yourself with your inner wise self, then you start showing up in new ways.

Like I said, it's a whole different place when you come from, "You get to be with me.” When you have that in your mind, "You get to be with me," it becomes real clear who gets to be with me. Because those guys that show up the way you alluded to in your past, they don't get to be with you. Nope. Not even close.

Dajon Smiles: It’s important to have an awareness of how men showed up in your childhood as well. It can be a big shift if you didn’t have men displaying healthy dynamics toward woman. I started seeking evidence. Like, even this past weekend I was at an event and looking at some of the men and going, "Okay, yes, are these men able to show up and join the conversation. Are they able to show up and do their own work?” That's a different dynamic than I've seen before.

Josh Becker: Yeah, and I would add to that, do the work and own their stuff.

Dajon Smiles: Yes.

Josh Becker: In a conscious relationship ... I mean, everyone's got their stuff, but each person has a seat at the table, where not one person is taking up more room than the other person.

Dajon Smiles: Love that.

Josh Becker: In a lot of relationships, one person's taking up way more room than the other person, so you want to both have a seat at the table where one person's not taking up more room than the other. The way to do that is that everybody owns their stuff. Of course, that comes with good boundaries. "Oh, this is mine, this is not yours.”

And that's okay, because boundaries are a learned skill. We're not born with boundaries. They're a learned skill, but most people never learn them. But the difference is, even if for the men that you might meet that don't have boundaries, if they're not willing to accept that they, A, don't have them, and B, are willing to get them, guess what? You don't get to be with me. Right?

Because, to your point, it's not that you have to be perfect or have to be a self-aware, conscious man or whatever. It's that, you own your shit. Okay, fine, you don't? That's not in your toolbox, right? You haven't experienced that before? You haven't been in this kind of relationship before? You don't know what it's like? Great. How can we do this together? How can we show up together? You got your stuff, I got my stuff. Let's love each other through that.

Dajon Smiles: Yes.

Josh Becker: That's a whole different place.

I'll say one more time, because you mentioned the highly sensitive people part.

Dajon Smiles: Yes.

Josh Becker: Listen to that voice. You know? Don't apologize for it. If it doesn't feel right, if you're hearing messages that you're just too sensitive, whether you're actually hearing that or someone’s telling you that. There’s a voice in there that's telling you something for a reason.

We're all sensitive. Some people are more aware of it than others. But we get confused and we say, "Oh, you're really sensitive." No, actually, I'm not really sensitive, I'm just more aware about my sensitivity than you are.

Dajon Smiles: Yeah, definitely. I love that. I think that I see so many of, at least in my circle, who are like, "Come on the journey with me," and if they're partnered up with somebody that isn't willing or ready or has no interest in doing that spiritual work or even showing up in that way, it’s important to practice discernment and listen to that inner knowing.

In my past relationship, it was clear when I realized that the forward movement wasn't going to happen, or that he wasn’t capable or interested in coming together at the table. I am very self-aware of my sensitivities, and it took a lot for me to identify and communicate them to my partner. So when they were thrown back at me in a negative way, I thought to myself, “I have that person as a friend?” No, so why would I have that person as a lover and somebody who's in my home, you know?

Josh Becker: If he can't see himself, he'll never see you. So if you start seeing signs that he's kind of shut down, but he's like, "You know, I've never explored that part of me. I'd really like to learn more about it.” That's totally different. But somebody who's just asleep and doesn't want to wake up, they're never going to see you, so have a good nap. Let him sleep. You want someone who's woke, right?

Dajon Smiles: Yeah, that's true.

Josh Becker: I mean you don’t want somebody sleepwalking next to you when you're walking down the street. You want somebody who's awake.

All this stuff's going to come up in a relationship. I believe that you can actually work through things in a relationship. I think that's the best place to do it, if you're with the right person.

Dajon Smiles: Yes! I've had some friendships, where I've started to see that resistance rise up and we work through it, heal it and become closer, while growing better as people. Once I started to see that, I was like, "Oh, that's possible in a romantic relationship too, isn't it?" That's why I'm writing this, because it's time to evolve this dynamic.

There you have it folks. What are your thoughts? Are you magnetizing partnerships from your wise inner self or your protector parts? Are you choosing fear over love? It’s a all a choice, my friends. As we heal these parts, we are able to show up in even greater ways for ourself and the world.