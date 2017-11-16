Divine Help for the Holidays with Your Trump-supporting Family

Unless everyone in your family votes the same, you could be in for some stressful moments come Thanksgiving Day. It doesn't have to be that way if you take a bit of advice from Jesus. Determining to see them as family is not as hard at is it may seem.

Many people know the story of “The Prodigal Son” (Luke 15:11-32), which tells us about a real squanderer of resources, a waster of assets. If you think that President Trump’s administration is wasting, among other things, the planet, you’d be correct. This week while other countries’ ministers went to demonstrate how they phasing out coal, a sharply reduced delegation from U.S. showed up to defend the use of fossil fuels.

I have decided that I do not want to be like the elder brother in the story, who becomes resentful over the lavish love shown by his father toward his remorseful brother, who has lost everything. Dad is so delirious over the sight of his missing son that he doesn't even give him time to apologize, but his elder son won’t even acknowledge him as brother, and refers to him as “your son.”