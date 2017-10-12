Divorcing Moms: Love Your Kids More Than You Hate the “Other Woman”!

By Rosalind Sedacca, CDC

When the “other woman” is in the picture, divorce can be vastly more complicated for divorcing parents. But the challenges that can come with the "other woman” don't change the parenting rules. When you’re a parent it is essential that you don’t make the big “never do” mistakes when talking to your children – as tempting as it may be to do otherwise.

These “no-no” mistakes include:

Sharing adult information with your kids, even teens. Don’t bring up the OW unless the children already know about her. Don’t discuss adultery and other complex adult issues, despite the hurt and pain you’re experiencing at this time. Instead, reach out to a therapist or divorce coach for professional help and support. Confide in your friends – not your kids! As tempting as it may be, minimize the conversations about the why behind the divorce. Focus instead on the continuation of your family as a family – even after the divorce – and the co-parenting your children can expect ahead. Divorce is a change in the form or structure of your family, but it doesn’t have to dissolve your family. If both parents take that to heart, your children will find it easier to adapt to the changes ahead and take comfort that they haven’t lost either mom or dad.

Badmouthing your husband or ex, around or within hearing of the children. That includes phone calls, talking to the neighbors or quarreling in another room. He's still their Dad. Your divorce issues are adult issues. Children love both of their parents. They are confused and hurt emotionally and psychologically when they hear one parent put down the other. They feel guilty for loving that other parent. Are they wrong? Do they have to take sides? It puts enormous pressure on kids – even teens. When you feel like exploding, vent to friends, family, therapists or coaches!

Forgetting to work on your self-esteem first. Remember, the OW has nothing to do with your value as a person or a wife. Don't move into competition with her. She'll get her just returns in time when reality sets in. Don't stoop to levels beneath you by putting yourself down or fighting with your ex about her. This isn't easy – but it's important and therapeutic. Find ways to embrace your new life, to move on and open the door to your happier future. That's the first step to reinventing yourself. Do the inner work first so when you are ready you will attract a new partner worthy of you!

· Making your kids feel guilty for liking the OW. This is a difficult situation. But it’s crucial for you to remember that you’re a role model for your kids. They are looking to you for guidance in how to handle life challenges. By showing your maturity and compassion for them you are modeling adult behavior they can emulate. Remember, your kids are innocent and didn’t ask for any of this. But they can move ahead into this next chapter of their lives much more successfully if mom is there for them, showing her best side – even when it’s tough!

Divorcing when an “other woman” is involved can be exceptionally painful and life altering. You need to take care of yourself, get the support you deserve and find a way to be the parent your children deserve as well. While this reality is never easy to face, as a parent you must. You can overcome the obstacles: both to your self-esteem and to your life goals. Most important: keep in mind that your innocent children should not pay the price for their father’s questionable behavior or their mother’s coping challenges. They need your love – and mature, responsible parenting – more than ever before.

Need immediate help? Contact me to discuss a Coaching session to give you the skills you need to get on with your life with pride. That's a gift to give yourself as well as your kids.

