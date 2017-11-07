HOME
11/07/2017 02:05 pm ET

DIY Gift Ideas

15 DIY Edible Holiday Gifts You Can Make In 15 Minutes Or Less

By Julie R. Thomson
No one will know how little effort you put into these cute and delicious treats.
The Baker Chic

15 Simple DIY Gifts For Everyone On Your List

By Lexi Tollefsen
Nothing beats handmade.
Delia Creates

10 DIY Gifts You Can Make Last Minute

By Allison Fox
It's DIY crunch time.
A Beautiful Mess

8 DIY Holiday Gifts Your Friends Will Actually Want

By Lexi Tollefsen
You're welcome.
A Beautiful Mess

20 DIY Gift Ideas for the Holiday Season

By Syed Zeeshan Haider

13 DIY Gifts You Should Start Making Right Now

By Julie R. Thomson
There's something for everyone.
A Beautiful Mess

Christine Liang
Global SEO Manager
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Holiday Gift Guide Diy Gifts
DIY Gift Ideas

CONVERSATIONS