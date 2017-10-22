DIY Last-Minute Halloween Costumes For Couples That Are Actually Doable

Procrastinating husband, wives, boyfriends and girlfriends: fear not! Halloween is right around the corner, but if you haven’t given much thought to your couples costume yet, we’re here to help and inspire.
Below, we’ve gathered 18 costume ideas that can be accomplished with stuff you have laying around at home, a quick Target run (if need be) and very minimal DIY skills.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
PHOTO GALLERY
BEFORE YOU GO
Clever Couples Halloween Costumes
PHOTO GALLERY
Clever Couples Halloween Costumes
CONVERSATIONS