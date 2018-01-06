Dj. Jahmar Int'l Battles Hunger In Tuscan Arizona

Deejays Against Hunger was founded in 2014 by Dj. Jahmar International based on a dream and a call for action in fighting hunger worldwide.

Jahmar grew up in Arizona and seeing how poverty has affected his community and the lack of support for it’s homeless community Jahmar decided to act and formed Deejays Against Hunger as a beacon of hope for the homeless community to remind them that they were not forgotten.

The organization has produced over ten events feeding an average of over 800 people every year during it’s the annual event. Other events have included School backpack drives, Gang prevention events , local community food bank drive and blood drives, and joining forces with the Cancer Society of America to raise awareness.

Jahmar plans on bringing the Deejays Against Hunger events to New York, Mexico, Jamaica and Florida; as the support has increased over the years. Most recently the Mayor of Tucson Arizona, Jonathan Rothschild openly

endorsed Dj. Jahmar International praising and recognizing him for his outstanding efforts with fighting hunger with the Deejays Against Hunger Organization, whose goal is helping the community so that no one gets being left behind.