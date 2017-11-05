DJ/Producer Sin Morera-From Standing Alongside Legends, To Now Taking Center Stage

If anyone has paid their dues in the music industry it is Sin Morera. From coming up at the feet of legends like Shep Pettibone, Junior Vasquez and the dearly departed Frankie Knuckles to making his own path in the music industry. From Asia to Vienna and back to New York City, Morera is turning the page of his own career, partnering up with fellow hitmaker Roger Sanchez on his imprint, and mentoring some young talent of his own. I grabbed a chat with Morera between flights to talk what it was like coming up on house music’s golden age, what he learned from his mentors, and how he is taking those lessons and applying them to his sound today.

Right off the bat, you recently came back from the Life Ball in Vienna where you are one of the premier DJ’s to spin this legendary event that does so much for the community. Tell me about what being part of that experience is like. Any favorite memories you have of it during the years you have done it? I hold Life Ball dear to my heart. I met Gery Keszler the CEO, eight years ago at a pre-party , and I had just finished a remix for Jennifer Lopez. I had worked really hard on the mix day and night, but the label decided to pass on it, so Gery ask if i can could Jennifer to Life Ball, and i said I could try and get in touch with her manager Benny, but it was a no go. I simply asked if I could do the opening ceremony on the main stage, because he loved the mix, and he gave me the opportunity to do so. Besides the plane ride and the glitz and glam and all the celebrities, I find this oddly normal to be in the same room as Madonna; its become part of my business, part of what I have created in my life. I actually get more nervous speaking in front of students then being around the president of Def Jam (laughs). I am there for one reason and one reason only-to help and raise awareness for HIV/AIDS and to give back.

I have been blessed to have remain HIV negative when I could not have been so lucky. A great deal the people i work with and that I love are HIV positive and even though its no longer a death sentence, we should not take it for granted. i have always been opinionated and I get my point across one way or the other. Either you like me or you don't-its pretty simple. I am not here to make you like me; I am here to write, express, touch and inspire and help others period! I am at the point in my career where I can give back, not just to my community but to the world and children living with HIV.

So take me back; how did you get into the art of spinning records? i started off writing poems, with melodies. I did not know anything about music, especially that it lived inside of me. It flowed through my veins, I breathed it, it chose me. I was born into a household of Salsa, Disco and R&B. Music from Todd Terry, Roger Sanchez, Fania All Stars, Shep Pettibone, Quincy Jones, Chic and more. I dropped out of high school in the eleventh grade. I remember that horrible feeling, of losing, of not being with my peers as they were moving on to the next phase in there lives, and having there moms and dads being so proud there were going to college. I on the other hand, was feeling so isolated and like I had just lost everything; my future I felt, was done. It made me sad and angry, but I had to take care of my grandmother as she was slowly dying. I was also being bullied in elementary and middle school, which was not easy. A lot of people don't speak about this, they are quick to judge others not knowing what some of us have been through in our lives.

I grew up in the streets of Passaic, Paterson, and Newark N.J. in the hood! I fought and fought, without a dad, and a young mother as well. It was the only way to survive, but I kept focused and followed my heart, ignoring the noise around me as much as I could. We finally moved out of the hood to a better place, thanks to my Uncle Carlos. i hated him for it at the time, but today I am so so thankful. I would have probably ended up in jail or dead. Eventually i made it to Manhattan, where I got to meet all of my mentors by going to there parties and putting the energy out into the universe. Eventually Junior Vasquez shined his light on me! On my birthday, Junior said simply: “Go downstairs, there is a woman with 2 pony tails with red hair, introduce yourself to her”. There she was-Madonna! She got off the speaker below the DJ booth and we danced and danced the night away, as Junior just smiled. She is an angel but one tough cookie, you have to be in this business. The whole experience felt so amazing. I guess after this I actually felt accepted, i became alive again. I did not feel alone, i did not feel like an outcast, but that pain inspired me to do something positive with my life and flip it. To write and express part of my life story through music. This eventually turned into me becoming a disc jockey, and traveling the world doing what I love full time. I am a very lucky boy but i never take it for granted!

You studied at the hands of some legendary people in the DJ booth, from Frankie Knuckles to Shep Pettibone to Junior Vasquez. What did each of them teach you that you carry with you today? These were my teachers, they became family years later. I guess in a weird way not graduating from high school, and feeling that void all those years, this made up for all of it really. I was on a mission to prove that I could do this, that I could do what they were doing that I can meet Madonna, Prince, Janet Jackson, this was my graduation of sorts, a gift from the universe. Frankie and I would have beautiful conversations about my grandma, and he would always hold me tight. He was a such a beautiful person, but to me he was just my dad; a big teddy bear with so much love to share with the world. What a big heart on him, I do miss him tons. Junior Vasquez taught me to be tough, definitely. He would knock me, he would tell me my production sucked, things like that. That was his way of showing me love. almost like a father with his son in some messed up universe (laughs). He would allow me in the booth at the Sound Factory on West 27th St in New York City. Not many were allowed up there, he was my DJ of all DJ’s. This man did what no other DJ was doing, the passion, the attitude the drive; he was just amazing to me. At the time I was just writing, and he and I wrote songs together. He would send me tracks for Ricky Martin and much much more, I really could write a book I will always be thankful to Junior for pushing me, that was definitely tough love!

Shep Pettibone is a legend. Growing up watching and reading and listening to him on WBLS and reading all his credits made me hungry. I met Shep through Frankie Knuckles at Sound Factory after the Madonna Blond Ambition concert was over, the good old days! He also gave me a shot to DJ and allow me to be part of the “Pettibone House”! All of these guys today are family. and I am grateful to have them in my life, I think I went to the best school in the world in my book! I finally felt like I eventually did graduate high school, and college for that matter. It made me work very very hard; a lot of sweat, pain and tears.

For those that have never heard the Sin Morera sound, how would you describe it? I have moved gears, i have been exploring with different sounds and going back to my roots, deep house tech house, with a splash of organic sounds like piano or strings. I am getting back into writing my lyrics and melodies, and recording a good vocal. It’s what I enjoying doing in the studio. I do all of my programing, songwriting, vocal arrangements, and I write verses, bridges, hooks and much more, I just don't play keys. My team is amazing, but I am the boss! (laughs).

You were part of a very unique time in NYC with large clubs, big diva vocals, and packed dance floors. What were those times like? Think we will ever seen them again? Like the saying goes, bottle service has ruined everything. At the same time as a business owner, we must all pay our bills, and heck, people wanna pay 500 bucks for a bottle, fine. It also means you can afford a DJ like myself or others for the event. I personally don't think we will see the Paradise Garage days or Sound Factory days with fruit bowls out and no liquor being sold. This is how they make their money now. This is where I am today and I understand it as a business man. We simply gotta roll with the times and I have accepted that. Let’s just keep it moving!

Who are some of the artists that you have worked with that have truly inspired you and how have they done it?There are truly so many. From Kristine W, Gloria Estefan John Secada, Antonio Banderas, Cyndi Lauper Sean Penn to Mariah Carey and beyond. The guys I have much more respect for are the writers, the engineers, the programmers; they are part of the magic, but get no credit anymore. Back in the day, you would be able to pick up an album and everyone was credited for everything. I have been very lucky to work with songwriters like Tommy Farahgar, Toby Gad (Madonna ) Jimmy Greco ( Jennifer Lopez ) Peter Zizzo ( Celine Dion ) and so many more.

You just signed with Armada/Undr, the radar imprint with Roger Sanchez. What brought you to signing with him as opposed to staying independent? It’s very simple, my sound has changed. I respect the circuit sound, but that was never me, so New York was tough, unless you were Roger Sanchez, Erick Morillo, Arman Van Buren, people like that. You were not getting booked here at home, and even those guys live on an airplane touring. It’s pretty simple, that little boy still lives in me and is still on a mission, and he’s hungrier then ever! I am so proud of this move, it’s a huge deal and we are all happy. Roger, the entire Armada family, we got plenty of more coming to you!

You love both discovering new talent and fostering that talent. What is it that you look for in a new artist? its simple-loyalty and honesty is everything to me-in any relationship. Besides that, an artist that's going to listen is crucial. I found my little superstar his name is Nicco Direnzi. He started off as my intern, but today we write and I produce the projects and he’s my engineer and has become family. i love this kid, I watch out for him, he's a diamond in the rough that’s about to shine bright!! We got some big plans for him; we are in talks with the majors for his project.

The community is having a very stressful and trying time right now with many people taking to the dance floor to de-stress. Do you think it’s your responsibility to take people in a totally different direction where they can escape their problems for a few hours on your dance floor? i think if people have an open mind and are positive on the dance floor and are open to new sounds, but at the same time let the DJ educate them, that would be beautiful. They can’t always request to hear their favorite Britney song, his is not a wedding (laughs) ! if you have a song you wanna hear hear go grab your iPhone and plug away, I am not a jukebox. Simply come and enjoy the journey. I wanna take them away on a journey, definitely a twisted one. I want them to forget everything and become part of the music.

What’s next for Sin Morera? What is left that you want to accomplish? That’s easy; my Grammy!!!!

What inspires Sin Morera? Pain. At times, my past continues to haunt me. The unknown, love, music, hope, dreaming, The idea that I will fall in love once again and that we will all respect and accept each other in the world. because today we are living in scary and painful times If i can only help one person and inspire them on this planet, than i have done my job.

