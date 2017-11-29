DMX’s Cover Of ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Is A Gift To The World

This will make you light up like a Christmas tree.

Rapper DMX has released a cover of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and it’s everything you didn’t know you needed.

The song is part of Spotify Singles: Christmas, an exclusive playlist on the streaming service featuring new recordings of classic holiday tunes by artists like Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith.

The DMX cover, however, is the icing on the gingerbread house.

In 2012, the rapper showed off his caroling skills while visiting New York’s Power 105.1. The video is just as delightful as the above recording ― check it out below.