Gothamist Sites And DNAinfo Suddenly Shut Down

The neighborhood news sites DNAinfo, Gothamist and their sister sites shut down without warning on Thursday, just days after some of their staff members announced they had unionized.
The sites now redirect to a letter from billionaire CEO Joe Ricketts, who founded DNAInfo in 2009 and bought New York-focused Gothamist and its other city-specific sister sites earlier this year. He cited financial reasons for the closure.
But DNAinfo is, at the end of the day, a business, and businesses need to be economically successful if they are to endure. And while we made important progress toward building DNAinfo into a successful business, in the end, that progress hasn’t been sufficient to support the tremendous effort and expense needed to produce the type of journalism on which the company was founded. I want to thank our readers for their support and loyalty through the years. And I want to thank our employees for their tireless effort and dedication.
I’m hopeful that in time, someone will crack the code on a business that can support exceptional neighborhood storytelling for I believe telling those stories remains essential.
Ricketts’ decision puts 115 staff members out of work, including those at the New York locations that unionized and those in the other locations ― San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. ― who did not, the New York Times reported.
A spokesperson for DNAinfo told the Times that the unionizing effort was “simply another competitive obstacle making it harder for the business to be financially successful.”
The news appeared to catch employees off guard. Gothamist editor Christopher Robbins tweeted that he discovered the news when he walked out of the bathroom.
The unannounced closure prompted wide backlash from other members of the media on Twitter, with many pointing out that neither writers whose work was published on the sites nor readers can access their articles any longer.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
