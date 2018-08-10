The Democratic National Committee plans to vote on a resolution Friday afternoon that activists say effectively reverses a ban on fossil fuel company donations, HuffPost has learned.

The proposal introduced by DNC Chair Tom Perez states that the party “support[s] fossil fuel workers” and will accept donations from “employers’ political action committees,” just two months after adopting a resolution prohibiting donations from fossil fuel companies in a unanimous vote. The resolution nods to “forward-looking employers” that are “powering America’s all-of-the-above energy economy and moving us towards a future fueled by clean and low-emissions energy technology, from renewables to carbon capture and storage to advanced nuclear technology.”

“I am furious that the DNC would effectively undo a resolution passed just two months ago just as the movement to ban fossil fuel corporate PAC money is growing (and Democrats are winning),” said R.L. Miller, the president of the super political action committee Climate Hawks Vote who co-sponsored the original resolution.

A DNC spokeswoman said in an email that the resolution was “not a reversal,” but did not immediately provide further comment.

The original resolution, which Perez voted for in June, barred the organization from accepting contributions from corporate political action committees tied to oil, gas and coal companies. But it allowed for the DNC to continue accepting individual donations from workers in those industries.

Party activists ― including Christine Pelosi, the main author of the resolution and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s daughter ― hoped the DNC would consider a second proposal this month to stop accepting contributions over $200 from individuals who work for the fossil fuel industry. That, the thinking went, would limit the influence of high-paid executives while remaining open to the working class Democrats aim to champion.

Instead, the party appears to be backtracking.

The new resolution, on which DNC executives could vote as early as at 5 p.m. Eastern time, “reaffirms its unwavering and unconditional commitment to the workers, unions and forward-looking employers that power the American economy,” according to the text.

As such, it states the DNC “will continue to welcome the longstanding and generous contributions of workers, including those in energy and related industries, who organize and donate to Democratic candidates individually or through their unions’ or employers’ political action committees.”