Do businesses still use pop-up banners in our digital age?

This year I have spent a lot of time at exhibitions and trade fairs. It's one of the perks (or downsides) of the job. I have to go and see what everyone is doing so we can do it better, whether it's for us, or for our clients.

Of course, we live in a digital age, so a lot of the information on show at these events is readily available online. But, it's interesting to see how people advertise their products in the real-world. What's most interesting, is that things really haven't changed in decades.

I remember years ago, sometime in the early 90s, visiting London for a huge computer show. It was where all the great and the good of the burgeoning gaming industry would get together to show off their wares and explain to people how their latest game was going to change the world.

Much of their advertising at the time was done via pop-up banners.

They would rock up to the venue and roll up a banner and set it by their stall.

It was an easy and quick way of attracting people to ask more, and they were everywhere. Electronic demos were still very simple, and monitors were small, so they were the main method of providing bright colour and showy graphics to advertise their products.

Fast forward nearly thirty years, and I'm in an exhibition in Cheshire, and what do I see? Pop-up banners are everywhere.

I mean, absolutely everywhere.

Nothing has changed.

Of course, some of the exhibitors have invested in large screens, but these are situated in at the back of their stalls running demos of their systems.

Out where people are passing, there are banners made from vinyl, roller banners lining the walkways between the exhibitors and large exhibition stands that share one thing. They're decidedly un-digital.

On the contrary, these things have been printed.

They may have been printed using the latest colour technology on printers larger than your kitchen, but still, this is ink we see here.

Weren't all adverts meant to be huge digital holograms by now?

I've seen Blade Runner, and that is set in 2019, surely we should at least be seeing something like it?!

Print is still king

Using ink to print on things is still big business.

You can see this all around us. Where once it was thought paper and ink would become obsolete and the Internet would be the final nail in the coffin for brochures and leaflets, now we see they're more popular than ever.

Take paperback books.

When Amazon brought us the Kindle, that was going to destroy the paperback industry. We could throw our bookshelves away, all we needed was a tiny little reader that could fit in our pocket and store 10,000 books.

At one point it seems that this was going to happen, and paperback sales declined. Everyone was e-booking now.

But recently, paperback sales have rebounded and now outstrip e-book sales.

Speed is no longer an issue

In the world of books and paper, the speed at which we could be reading the latest best seller was the initial reason e-books did so well.

As soon as a book was released, you could click a button and be reading it within seconds.

However, we don't have to wait that long to get the physical version.

We can order tonight, and be reading it tomorrow. How much of a rush are we in?

What about banners then?

Getting back to our banners, I checked, and these can be ordered one day and delivered the next, too.

No longer do we have to wait 5-10 days for the printers to be set up, plates made and then the print delivered to your door, the whole lot can be done in a day.

And people still want them.

The convenience is what wins out here.

A pop-up banner can be kept in the boot of the car and deployed within minutes of arriving at the exhibition hall.

Tried that with a monitor?

I recently went to a seminar where one of the stalls at the side of the hall had decided to do away with any kind of printed exhibition stand and instead have a wall of monitors.

They looked pretty good, until they came to switch them on and they realised they didn't have enough plugs.

When they sorted that problem out, their laptop wouldn't connect to the Internet so they couldn't download their files from the cloud.

Eventually, an hour later, they got their files, and they started everything up. It looked fantastic.

Until one of the ultra-HD flat screen monitors decided it wasn't going to work anymore.

Everyone else had a mixture of printed exhibition stands, pop-up banners, and people.

Yes, people.

Those people meeted and greed potential customers.

It seems in today's digital age, there is still plenty of room for old school networking.

Paul Serellis at RollerBannersUK has been producing pop-up banners and exhibition stands for over eight years, and he says growth is still strong.

“On average, we’ve had growth of 25% year on year, and we’ve had over 36,000 orders, the need for banners is still very strong, and getting stronger.”