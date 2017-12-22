Do I ever get any praise for staying fit? No.

People constantly think about losing weight, and most adults pursue it. But very few actually achieve it.

This is one of the main reasons why society praises those who successfully manage to shed excess weight. We sometimes go even further and turn them into idols and leaders. The more weight you lose, the more you’re acknowledged and applauded. Being a professional athlete and working in the fitness industry for over 16 years helped me to understand and appreciate the effort and ability required to lose excess weight.

I don’t have a problem with being acknowledged for your achievements. However, I think there’s a massive misconception about how hard it is for fit people to remain disciplined and stay in shape. Just as we look up and appreciate people who have lost a lot of weight, society tends to do the opposite with those who manage to keep themselves fit.

As a former Greco-Roman wrestler, I always struggled with my weight – and consequently to stay within my weight class – during my athletic career. I might have looked fit and in shape, but to be honest, besides constantly flirting with alcohol, I never had a good relationship with food and was always critical of my body.

This was a recipe for disaster.

After my competitive career ended, I somehow managed to stay fit and keep the weight off. However, it took longer and even more work to change the way I thought and felt about myself and my body.

Keeping fit doesn’t mean that I don’t – or have never – struggled with making good decisions, or with finding the time and motivation to exercise. It’s actually the opposite. Keeping fit after my athletic career ended was actually harder than you might think. Ask any fellow former wrestler. Most athletes after retirement find themselves lost and confused and start making terrible choices – not only with food but also in other areas of their lives. Former athletes often end up living very unhealthy lifestyles.

Upon retirement, I was burned out with exercising after 20 years of hard training and competing. Therefore, it was harder for someone like me to make good food choices and stay fit than it was a “normal” person who had never exercised before.

Do I ever get any praise for staying fit? No.

Do I ever get any support when I struggle with making the right choices? No.

Quite the opposite.

“It easier for you to stay fit!” is a popular – but false – statement I constantly hear from people. Or, “Leo, you don’t have to worry about what you eat,” is another example of the nonsense I hear from others.

Their statements couldn’t be further from the truth.

Everyone goes through the same thing. Both categories of people, the fit, and non-fit ones are faced with a choice between healthy and non-healthy, between exercise or no exercise. Furthermore, “fit” people’s efforts are often dismissed and even underestimated, as if “fit” people have it easier.

Instead of assuming that we have it easier, why don’t you start asking how we manage to make the right choices in spite of our struggles? Learn from those who do it, rather than judge them or assume that they have it easy.

Fit people are also human beings who have their struggles and ups and downs. Fit people also are faced with making choices and sacrifices. It’s just as hard, if not even harder, for someone to stay fit and in shape than to lose a large amount of weight. We, the fit people, just don’t mention or complain about it.

Instead of praising only the ones who have achieved massive weight loss, I think it’s time to start acknowledging the people who manage to stay fit in spite of their struggles and cravings.