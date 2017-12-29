Do More of what you L.O.V.E

With such busy schedules and the pull of life demands, a culture of “me last” has been created which has many spiraling in search of something more. It has become acceptable to add a million and one things to an already overflowing list that does nothing to serve personal wellbeing or happiness. These energy drainers often lead to a society of unwilling participants who have gone from productive individuals into those with step ford wife’s syndrome. A vicious cycle has been created the lends itself to the reason many are unhappy with their current lives and fawning over the lives of those they see on the internet. However, somewhere within every daily routine lies the signs that can bring happiness to this self-imposed hectic life. The answer is simple, put you first and do more of what you love.

There are huge benefits in taking on a new perspective in the way you structure your day. Society would have you believe that it is selfish to fill your to do list with tasks that make your heart smile, but it is completely the opposite. The real selfish act is the deprivation of joy and happiness. Every time this occurs you are telling yourself and others to devalue your happiness. So instead of consuming your life with me last busyness, explore how each day can be enhanced by a me first attitude. To accomplish this mindset shift, the following must occur:

· Love it or leave it code of conduct. From this point forward, everything must be evaluated by the strategy “if you don’t love it then you have permission to leave it off the list.”

Putting a limit on the number of daily tasks you anchor yourself down with will eliminate the depletion of your energy and leave you free time to prioritize YOU first. Failure to do so will result in the continuation of the previous status quo lifestyle. With the love it or leave it code of conduct you are positioning yourself to live a life of doing more of what you love and being aware of when you are not following that plan.

· Own your happiness. It is your responsibility to feed the desires of your heart and soul. No one is going to do that for you. You and you alone will have complete control over whether this mindset shift is a success or failure.

· Voice your needs. Now is the time for you to have a firm conversation with the people in your life. Put them on notice that you are making a life shift that may or may not affect what you are willing to do. Explain in detail why you are making the change and how your happiness is no longer negotiable. Once you bring them into the process you will find that they are more helpful than you could have imagined.

· Empower yourself to become a you or me thinker. This means in crunch time when you are asked to take on a last-minute task you stop and ask yourself the question “Is this going to make you happy or make me happy. “Taking on this strategy will act as a buffer to help you avoid your immediate yes trigger. The person asking for this last-minute favor may not like your answer, but they will have no choice but to respect it.