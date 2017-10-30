Do Muslim Refugees Deserve Catholic Charities?

Maybe it’s Due to Trump’s Sizable Hispanic Base in New Mexico, or maybe it’s Due to the Fact that They Favor Mexican Immigration Support, or Maybe It’s Some of Both, But It’s Not the Franciscan Way!

Like post-election Hillary Clinton, I’m living with a combined sense of sadness, bitterness, and confusion these days after being terminated as a volunteer by Albuquerque Catholic Charities without due process or just cause. Retired, I had been volunteering there for ten months teaching ESL, mentoring ESL teachers, and providing support to an Afghan refugee family.

While my pink slip referred to my “performing activities outside of the realm of Catholic Charities” as the reason for my dismissal, I can’t help but feel that I may be in the middle of a political storm within my faith community that possibly involves one of the many forces destroying our country’s soul these days since the last Presidential election -- Islamophobia.

Background

At Catholic Charities in Albuquerque, ESL classroom programs serve almost entirely Hispanic immigrants, while its Center for Refugee Support serves moistly Afghan, Iraqi, Somalia, and Syrian refugees.

29% of New Mexicans identify themselves as Catholic (as I do); and 0.20% as Muslim.

About half of New Mexicans identify themselves as Hispanic.

Trump-led anti-immigrant sentiment is driven by concerns about immigrants making Americans less safe.

This rests on racial assumptions about immigrants from the Middle East being dangerous.

In states like New Mexico and California, financial support and energy for non-European and non-Latin American immigrants compete with support for Mexican and Central Americans needing help.

In his 1500-word Pastoral Letter on his support of US Immigration Reform, Santa Fe Archdiocese Archbishop John C. Wester includes the words immigrants and immigration 22 times and refugees once.

Personal Disclosures

I served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Iran from 1969-1971; altogether, my wife Sabina and I taught ESL for 16 years in the Middle East.

I have taught English as a Second/Foreign Language to Hispanics, Indochinese, and Middle Easterners, including immigrants and refugees, for more than 25 years

Chronology of My Termination

This email appeared in my Inbox last spring from the Catholic Charities Volunteer Coordinator:

It has been brought to my attention that you have been preforming activities outside of the realm of Catholic Charities by attempting to assist a refugee family without out the proper introduction, training or assignment by a Catholic Charities staff. Due to the nature of difficult and sensitive issues that these families face it is imperative that a volunteer maintain their boundaries and preform all duties under the direction of the Program Director.

This is why a volunteer signs the Statement of Understanding form which clearly states that:

1. A volunteer agrees to stay within boundaries of the volunteer job description. (In our zeal to help, a volunteer inadvertently crosses these boundaries which undermines the work of the agency and may place the agency in a liable situation.)

2. A volunteer also must not enter into any contract on behalf of the agency or undertake projects or activities not authorized or approved by Catholic Charities.

It seems you have written articles and been a guest on a television program in which you mentioned Catholic Charities. Any article or media relations which makes reference to Catholic Charities in any way must be approved by the Executive Director. Policy can be found in the Employee Handbook 2.05 and Volunteer Handbook Policy 3.05 and 3.07.

Unfortunately, it has become necessary that I remove you from our volunteer registry and you can no longer volunteer at Catholic Charities in any capacity.

Shocked and surprised, I replied:

I am saddened and upset at your decision to remove me from the Catholic Charities Volunteer Registry and do not understand your reasoning in making this decision. In my defense, I wish to say:

1. RE Media Relations: Yes, I agreed to do the KOB interview (Man helps refugee families to settle in) in order to support Catholic Charities and its efforts to reach its goals and to gain public support for the refugees that it serves. I had no other ulterior motives and certainly did no harm to Catholic Charities or its mission.

2. RE Writing Articles: Yes, I have written about my activities, including Help Wanted for the Muslim Diaspora), in which I put out a call to help refugees resettle to fellow-ex-Peace Corps volunteers and West-side Story: Love (and Hate) are Both Alive and Well in Albuquerque, which stirred a great deal of discussion about the plight of refugees and immigrants.

3. RE Projects and Activities: I did visit Del Norte High School to meet with the school counselor in order to assist my Afghan refugee family. (A teenaged family member was suffering from PTSD the violence in his country that killed his father, uncle, and others in his Kabul family.)

4. RE My Work: I have been able to help the immigrants, teachers, and staff at CCASFM on Bridge on a weekly basis without any incidents that go outside of my volunteer guidelines.

5. In addition, I was very active in recruiting several other volunteers, including my fellow ex-Peace Corps volunteers, to Catholic Charities.

Perhaps the most painful element of my termination was the loss of two new friends I had made at the Catholic Charities English Program:

One was a fellow ex-Peace Corps Volunteer who also taught ESL in a Muslim country and with whom I had found many commonalities. After my termination, I asked him by email to meet me for coffee, as we had done regularly before. He responded, “I cannot get in the middle of you and Catholic Charities.”

The other was an ESL supervisor, who ghosted me outright when I emailed him requesting a Professional Recommendation Letter to use as I seek future employment and/or volunteer positions in TESL, curriculum development, and/or teacher training.

I felt like I was being treated as a priest who just terminated by the archdiocese because of sexually abusing an altar boy!

Ironically my two Center for Refugee Support supervisors reacted totally the opposite:

When they heard about my termination, they wrote “I hope that you are able to find answers and resolution in speaking with [higher ups]. We wish you the very best, George.”

After they read my piece about the mixed (love and hate) reactions in my neighborhood about my helping Muslim refugees, “Thanks for sharing, George! And thanks for always supporting our refugee community!

After informing them that I had gone to the refugee boy’s high school to discuss my concern about his erratic behavior at home with his aunt and grandmother, they responded, “Thank you for bringing these recent issues to my attention. I know that he is having a lot of problems… I know this can be a very stressful and disconcerting situation for our volunteers; thank you all for your dedication to helping this family. They are an intense case for volunteers, but truly need and benefit from your help.

The Facts

There are about 60 million refugees in the world today: “1 in every 122 humans has been forced to flee their homes, and half are children.

In 1999, the city of Santa Fe, New Mexico, became the first US “sanctuary city.” The city will not target or discriminate against residents whose only crime is non-compliance with federal immigration laws.

President Trump's temporary ban on the admission of refugees is not going over well with the churches and religious organizations that handle most refugee resettlements in the United States.

Of the nine agencies that resettle refugees in the United States, six are faith-based groups.

For Jewish and Christian groups, the commitment to help refugees reflects their understanding of God's commandments. Throughout the Hebrew Bible — the Old Testament to Christians — the Israelites are reminded that they were themselves aliens once, in the land of Egypt.

Stereotypes about immigrants from Middle Eastern or Latin American countries being more dangerous aren’t rooted in reality.

